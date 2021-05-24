Pundit expects star to seal Leeds exit and secure big profit for Orta

Leeds United have been informed by Real Madrid that they will only be able to sign target Miguel Gutierrez on loan, with no permanent arrangement featuring in any deal. TEAMtalk revealed last month that the Whites were looking into a move for the starlet to support the versatile Stuart Dallas. Dallas has played at right-back, left-back and in midfield for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season. With Ezgjian Alioski yet to sign a new contract and a summer move away looking likely, Leeds are looking at potential candidates to challenge Dallas next season.