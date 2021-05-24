newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Pundit expects star to seal Leeds exit and secure big profit for Orta

By James Marshment
TEAMtalk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler Roberts will likely leave Leeds United this summer in an effort to play more regular Premier League football, according to one observer. The Wales international has endured a stop-start spell since signing for Leeds from West Brom back in January 2018. This season, however, he has fared much better and, having waited for his chance, has muscled his way into Marcelo Bielsa’s side. Indeed, Roberts has made 14 starts for Leeds in the Premier League, adding 13 more off the bench.

