Click or Miss: Can One Compete At The Highest Level While Running A Successful Vlog?

First, we discuss what’s behind the high number of no-hitters this year and whether it’s a bad thing for baseball. MLB’s tinkering with the ball has probably helped pitchers and exacerbated the leaguewide problem of generating offense. But Sara, Neil and Geoff all agree this is more of a moral panic du jour for baseball than it is a legitimate issue on its own. No-hitters are fun, first of all. And while there have been a lot of them this year and they’ve come in a short span, they are still pretty random as an occurrence — just look at the pitchers who throw them. But the spate of no-hitters may accelerate the push in MLB’s front office to incentivize more offensive play and tip the pendulum back toward hitters. Ideally the hitters themselves will find ways to balance the scales. (We can dream.)