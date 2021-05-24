Click or Miss: Can One Compete At The Highest Level While Running A Successful Vlog?
Sports stars and content creation is a money-stuffed envelope that is just beginning to unfold. As modern sources of entertainment shift from stationed programming to iPhone videos directly from our favorite personalities, we will continue to see stars across various sports dive head-first into the lucrative content business. This begs the question: how will surfing’s elite balance their competitive results with their budding Youtube stardom?stabmag.com