Flood Advisory issued for Hays by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hays The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Hays County in south central Texas Southwestern Travis County in south central Texas * Until 730 AM CDT. * At 423 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Austin, Kyle, Buda, Dripping Springs, Tanglewood Forest, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Uhland, Mustang Ridge, Niederwald, Bear Creek, Shady Hollow, Onion Creek, Barton Creek, Manchaca, Mountain City, Sunset Valley, San Leanna, Hays, and Creedmoor. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.alerts.weather.gov