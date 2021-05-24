To combat coronavirus vaccine misinformation, Colorado turned to a counter-terrorism expert

DENVER - Today, Governor Jared Polis shared Colorado’s new mask guidelines, following yesterday’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “If you have been fully vaccinated, the pandemic is largely over for you, and you can now resume your activities without a mask,” said Governor Jared Polis. “This is the day we have been waiting for. If you haven’t yet been vaccinated, you should continue to wear a mask in public indoor spaces. I hope the fun of an unmasked future incentivizes those who have yet to get the vaccine to do so.”