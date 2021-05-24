newsbreak-logo
Colorado State

To combat coronavirus vaccine misinformation, Colorado turned to a counter-terrorism expert

By John Ingold
coloradosun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, a story began making its way around the internet: A 15-year-old boy in Colorado had reportedly died after receiving a coronavirus vaccine. It appeared in the Twitter feeds of prominent vaccine critics, where it generated thousands of likes and retweets. It showed up on Facebook, and in both Spanish and English on websites that traffic in coronavirus misinformation. It eventually made its way into a local television news story.

Related
Colorado StateQuad-Cities Times

Colorado gov ends mask mandates, allows mask 'suggestions'

DENVER (AP) — Colorado will no longer require COVID-19 mask mandates and instead will allow mask ‘suggestions,' Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said Friday. The announcement followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eased mask-wearing guidance released Thursday for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
Colorado Statethecentersquare.com

Polis ends Colorado's mask mandate for fully vaccinated people

(The Center Square) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced on Friday that fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear face masks in public. The announcement comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released guidance that eased mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people on Thursday. Several states, including Pennsylvania, Vermont and Nebraska, have already updated their state orders to be in line with the new CDC guidance.
Colorado StateDenver Post

FAQ: When and where can Colorado kids can get COVID-19 vaccines

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an emergency use authorization to administer Pfizer’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents aged 12 to 15. It’s the first COVID-19 vaccine approved for this demographic and it has shown 100% efficacy for that age group in clinical trials, according to said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, Colorado’s state epidemiologist.
Colorado Statecoloradosun.com

Kids as young as 12 can now get a coronavirus vaccine in Colorado. Here’s what you need to know.

Approximately 300,000 Coloradans woke Thursday morning with a new status: They are now eligible for a coronavirus vaccine. After the federal government Wednesday approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people as young as 12, Colorado officials gave vaccine providers the OK to start putting needles into younger arms starting Thursday. That brings the total number of people eligible to be vaccinated in Colorado to nearly 5 million — roughly 85% of the state’s total population.
Colorado Statelonetreevoice.net

Colorado ends mask rule for many indoor spaces

After 10 months of living under a statewide mask order, Coloradans saw a major step toward ending the requirement to wear masks in public spaces announced by Gov. Jared Polis, who made a point of emphasizing his maskless appearance. “Today, I got to walk into our press briefing room without...
Public Healthcolorado.gov

Gov. Polis Announces New Mask Guidelines, Visits UPS Vaccine Clinic

DENVER - Today, Governor Jared Polis shared Colorado’s new mask guidelines, following yesterday’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “If you have been fully vaccinated, the pandemic is largely over for you, and you can now resume your activities without a mask,” said Governor Jared Polis. “This is the day we have been waiting for. If you haven’t yet been vaccinated, you should continue to wear a mask in public indoor spaces. I hope the fun of an unmasked future incentivizes those who have yet to get the vaccine to do so.”
Colorado StateLa Junta Tribune-Democrat

Colorado shifts from mask 'requirements' to 'suggestions': Unvaccinated residents asked to wear them

Fully vaccinated Coloradans are free to go without masks unless the setting or business requires otherwise, Gov. Jared Polis announced in a press conference Friday afternoon. Masks are still required in schools and child care settings unless the teacher, staff or caregivers are vaccinated, Polis said. The state suggests that unvaccinated people over 11 should still wear masks when indoors and around others.
Colorado State5280.com

Governor Polis Announces End to Most Mask Mandates in Colorado

The new rules follow guidelines released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that say it is safe for fully vaccinated people to no longer wear masks in almost all indoor and outdoor settings. Governor Jared Polis announced Friday that Coloradans who have been fully vaccinated no longer...
Public HealthCNN

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

Go There: CNN answers your questions about the new mask guidance from NYC's Times Square. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention yesterday announced that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or socially distance inside or outside in most situations — a major step in a return to normalcy for Americans.
Public Healthcoloradopols.com

Get More Smarter on Friday (May 14)

*Coloradans can now get a COVID-19 vaccine at one of six locations without a prior appointment. ► Get vaccinated and you can get back to normal. As The New York Times explains:. “We have all longed for this moment,” Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease...
Public HealthWestword

Polis Drops COVID-19 Mask Mandate Like a Hot Rock

At a hastily scheduled May 14 press conference, Governor Jared Polis took obvious delight in announcing that Colorado will follow the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's lead and drop the state's mask mandate for anyone who's fully vaccinated against COVID-19, whether the setting is indoors or out. Over...
Denver, COPosted by
9NEWS

Gov. Polis to update the state's mask wearing order

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is scheduled to provide an update on the state's mask mandate, a day after the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) announced relaxed guidelines for face coverings. >Video above is from a May 11 news conference where Polis announced the Pfizer vaccine would...
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Surveillance turns up new coronavirus threat to humans

DURHAM, N.C. -- Researchers have discovered a new coronavirus, found in a child with pneumonia in Malaysia in 2018, that appears to have jumped from dog to human. If confirmed as a pathogen, the novel canine-like coronavirus could represent the eighth unique coronavirus known to cause disease in humans. The discovery also suggests coronaviruses are being transmitted from animals to humans more commonly than was previously thought.