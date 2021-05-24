Hornets’ Boys’ Lacrosse Makes States; Girls’ Tennis, Boys’ Golf Complete Excellent Regular Seasons

Will Huntington, Fairfield Prep: Shot a 2-under-par 33 on the O’Sullivan Nine at Race Brook CC to help the Jesuits defeat host Notre Dame-West Haven 150-157. Will Harred, Brunswick: Posted a 35 at Yale GC to help Brunswick top Hopkins 212-222. Luke Karpiej, Hale-Ray: His even-par 36 at Black Birch GC helped Hale-Ray defeat Old Saybrook 207-221. Karpiej also shot 38 in Hale-Ray’s 188-207 loss to North Branford. Ben James and Jackson Roman, Hamden Hall: Roman shot a 34 at Apawamis CC to help Hamden Hall defeat Rye (N.Y.) 186-220. James advanced to U.S. Open sectional qualifying earlier in the day at Shuttle Meadow CC. Roman also attempted to qualify. Reece Scott and Matt Doyle, Hand: Doyle made an albatross on the sixth hole at Madison CC en route to a 4-under-par 31 in a win over Guilford. Then he and Scott both shot 35 at Madison CC to help Hand defeat Shelton 144-163 and sweep the season series from the Gaels. Brett Chodos, Amity: Shot 1-under 35 at Alling Memorial GC beat Wilbur Cross 158-223, then shot the same number - which was even par this time at The Tradition at Wallingford to help the Spartans defeat North Haven 160-226. Jake Ivan-Pal and Jon Bushka, Notre Dame-West Haven: Ivan-Pal and Buska shot 32 and 34, respectively, on the O’Sullivan Nine at Race Brook CC to help Notre Dame defeat Law 149-199. Sydney Hidalgo, Cheshire: Shot 38 at the O’Sullivan Nine at Race Brook CC to help the Rams defeat host Amity 185-193. Leni Lemcke, Staples: Shot a 3-over 41 at Longshore GC to help Staples beat Danbury 188-254.