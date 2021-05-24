newsbreak-logo
Sanford, ME

Officials: Maine Walgreens accidentally administered deactivated doses of COVID-19 vaccines

By Associated Press
whdh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — A Walgreens in Maine accidentally gave deactivated doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the public, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said. The vaccines are usually diluted with saline solution before they are injected into a patient, but workers at the Sanford location of the pharmacy chain accidentally used sterile water, the Portland Press Herald reported. That renders the dose ineffective.

