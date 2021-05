Look, I get it, fashion is cyclical. In the words of Heidi Klum, “one day you’re in, and the next, you’re out,” and if you wait long enough, whatever trends you loved or hated back in the day will make their way back into vogue. So I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised by the fact that Crocs, the controversial plastic clogs that took the world by storm back in 2006, are now not only socially acceptable, but actually cool. That said, I just don’t think I can get on board with them.