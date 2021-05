Marie Manipud didn’t expect that her college graduation would be much of an event. The UC San Diego public health major had immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines at 14, becoming the first in her family to navigate the American education system. As a first generation college student, she saw commencement as the culmination of all the emotional support she received from family and friends in her academic career. But she knew many campuses were responding to the risks of the coronavirus pandemic by moving graduations online.