Cable Car In Northern Italy Falls To The Ground Killing 14 People

Every few decades, wherever you may live, people build a new stadium or renovate an old one. It's nearly the same in Rome where the Colosseum is getting a makeover after a couple thousand years. This was the biggest arena in the ancient world, so huge that in later centuries, people took tons of stone from it, turning it into a quarry to build things like palaces for popes. And yet most of the Colosseum is still there. Now a restoration will let visitors see it a little more like it was. NPR's Sylvia Poggioli had a look.