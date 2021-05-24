Cable Car In Northern Italy Falls To The Ground Killing 14 People

newsbreak-logo
In northern Italy, a cable car line was designed to carry people through the air over majestic woods and up the side of a mountain. On Sunday, people were enjoying the scenery from inside one of those cars when it crashed to the ground. Of 15 passengers, one survived. NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports.

LifestyleNPR

Visitors Will Get Gladiator's Point Of View With Roman Colosseum's New Floor

Every few decades, wherever you may live, people build a new stadium or renovate an old one. It's nearly the same in Rome where the Colosseum is getting a makeover after a couple thousand years. This was the biggest arena in the ancient world, so huge that in later centuries, people took tons of stone from it, turning it into a quarry to build things like palaces for popes. And yet most of the Colosseum is still there. Now a restoration will let visitors see it a little more like it was. NPR's Sylvia Poggioli had a look.
Italy Cable Car Deaths

Italy Cable Car Deaths

A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy’s most picturesque lakes has plummeted to the ground, killing at least 14 people. A young child was also hospitalized in serious condition with broken bones. Six of the dead were Israeli citizens, including a family of four who lived in Italy, the Israeli foreign ministry said. It wasn’t clear if the other couple was related. Stresa Mayor Marcella Severino said it appeared that a cable broke, sending the car careening until it hit a pylon and then fell to the ground. Images from the site showed the crumpled car in a clearing of a thick patch of pine trees near the summit of the Mottarone peak overlooking Lake Maggiore. The Italian government announced a commission to investigate the disaster.
Accidentstribuneledgernews.com

Twelve dead in Italy after cable car plummets to the ground

Twelve people were killed after a mountain cable car came loose and plummeted to the ground in northern Italy on Sunday, rescue crews said. The accident happened in Italy's Piedmont region, west of Lake Maggiore, on a line that links the resort town of Stresa with the 1,500-metre high Mount Mottarone.
AccidentsRepublic

3 arrested in Italy cable car crash; clamp deactivated brake

ROME — Police arrested three people Wednesday in the cable car disaster that killed 14 people in northern Italy, saying an investigation showed a clamp, intentionally placed on the brake as a patchwork repair, prevented the brake from engaging after the lead cable snapped. Carabinieri Lt. Col. Alberto Cicognani told...
Accidentscompuserve.com

Three arrested over Italian cable car disaster

ROME (Reuters) -Three people were arrested on Wednesday over a cable car crash in northern Italy that killed 14 people after a prosecutor said the safety brake mechanism had been deactivated, police told Reuters. On Sunday the gondola on a cable way connecting the town of Stresa, on the shores...
AccidentsPosted by
CBS News

At least 14 killed when cable car plummets off mountain in Italy

A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy's most picturesque lakes plummeted to the ground Sunday and then tumbled down the slope, killing 14 people. The lone survivor, a young child, was hospitalized in serious condition with broken bones, authorities said. Six of the...
Accidentsmadison

More than a dozen killed in Italy cable car crash

At least 13 people died and three were seriously injured on Sunday when a cable car linking Italy's Lake Maggiore with a nearby mountain in the Alps plunged 20 meters to the ground, local officials and rescuers said. Soraya Ali reports.
Accidentsshepherdgazette.com

No less than 13 useless in Italian cable automobile accident | Italy

At least 13 people are reported to have been killed after a cable car collapsed near Lake Maggiore in northern Italy. The cable car, which connects the resort town of Stresa and the Mottarone mountain in the Piedmont region, had 15 people onboard, according to Walter Milan, a spokesperson for the Alpine rescue service.
AccidentsPosted by
AFP

Three held over deadly Italy cable car crash

Italian police on Wednesday arrested three managers from the operator of a cable car that crashed into a mountain killing 14 people, accusing them of deliberately disabling the emergency brake. The three suspects are accused of deliberately deactivating the brake that could have stopped the car flying backwards when the cable snapped, to avoid delays following a malfunction.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Cable Car Fall Near Lake Maggiore Leaves at Least 12 Dead

At least 12 people have died and two were seriously injured after a cable car fell near Lake Maggiore in northern Italy on Sunday, local authorities have said. Emergency services believe 15 people were in the cable car at the time of the fall, to which rescuers were alerted shortly after 12:00 local time (6 a.m. ET).
EuropePosted by
CBS News

A village under water for decades is now emerging from an Italian lake

A village submerged beneath an Italian lake for decades, like a real-life Atlantis, is now peaking above the water's surface, BBC News reports. What is now a lake bed used to be the village of Curon, once home to hundreds of people. Curon was flooded in 1950 to create a hydroelectric plant. A dam was built to merge two lakes, and the village has been covered by the Lake Resia ever since, according to BBC News.