newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Helping Children Traumatized From Latest Israel-Hamas Fighting

By Ruth Sherlock
NPR
 4 days ago

During the 11 days of fighting between Hamas and Israel, parents used special toys, breathing exercises and promises to calm their children's fears. For 11 days during the war between Israel and Hamas, parents tried to keep their children calm and safe. This next story is hard to hear but important to hear. NPR's Ruth Sherlock begins with a mother in Israel.

www.npr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza War#Explosions#Trauma#Single Parents#Non English#Npr News#Olafur Arnalds S#Verb8tm Inc#Israeli Bombs#Hamas Rockets#2 Year Old Shams#Explosions#People#Beirut#Special Toys#Breathing Exercises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Middle East
Related
ProtestsTrumann Democrat

West Bank erupts in protest amid more Israel-Hamas fighting

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Turmoil from the battle between Israel and Hamas spilled over into the West Bank on Friday, sparking the most widespread Palestinian protests in years as hundreds of young demonstrators in multiple towns clashed with Israeli troops, who shot and killed at least 11 people.
Miami, FLClick10.com

South Florida Democrats stand with Israel amid fighting with Hamas

MIAMI – The intense aerial exchanges between Israel and Hamas continued on Friday in the Gaza Strip. The official death toll rose to more than 120. Hamas has been firing rockets toward Israel since Monday. The Israeli military’s swift response included the deployment of warplanes. Israel announced the latest mission...
ReligionFrankfort Times

The Latest: Pope denounces violence between Israel, Hamas

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has denounced the “unacceptable” spiral of violence between Israel and the Palestinians, saying the deaths in particular of children was a “sign that they don’t want to build the future but want to destroy it.”. Francis prayed for peace, calm and international help to open...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Fighting intensifies between Israel and Hamas

Fighting has intensified between the Israeli military and Hamas militants in Gaza. The Israeli Defense Forces conducted an airstrike on a prominent high-rise building in Gaza City on Saturday. The bombing leveled the structure which had housed several media outlets including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera. CBS News Foreign Correspondent, Imtiaz Tyab joins from Tel Aviv to discuss the escalating violence.
Middle EastNPR

Arab Countries Uneasy About Recently Opened Relations With Israel Amid Conflict

The Israeli military says it's attacking the Gaza Strip tonight with air and ground forces. This is the first time that ground troops were sent into Gaza since the start of the conflict with Hamas this week. It's unclear how deep they will go or how long they plan to stay, but it could mark a major escalation in what has already been an intense assault. Israel has attacked Gaza in response to the more than 1,000 rockets launched at it from Gaza. At least seven people in Israel have been killed, but the deaths are far higher on the Gaza side. Palestinian officials say at least 109 people there, including militants but also women and children, have died. We're going to hear now about the regional view of the conflict. It's being watched closely, especially by those Arab countries that recently opened relations with Israel. Last year, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Sudan and then Bahrain normalized relations with Israel. They did that at the urging of the Trump administration. NPR's Ruth Sherlock reports on what the unfolding violence means for them now.
Middle Eastwhmi.com

Civilians pay the price during worst Israel-Hamas fighting since 2014

(JERUSALEM) -- Even the moments of quiet in Gaza City come with their own psychological toll. "They're so precious," Najla, who did not provide her surname for safety reasons, a Palestinian humanitarian worker in the city, told ABC News. "But at the same time, they're so frightening because ... preparing yourself for the next attack is as horrible psychologically as it is experiencing it in itself. Every minute there are continuous airstrikes and explosions all across the Gaza Strip and several of them were close by."
Militarycrossroadstoday.com

The Latest: Israel: Strikes destroyed miles of Hamas tunnels

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military says its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have destroyed 15 kilometers (nine miles) of militant tunnels and the homes of nine alleged Hamas commanders. Residents of Gaza awakened early Monday by the overnight barrage described it as the heaviest since the...
Middle EastPosted by
FOX26

Gaza children bearing the brunt in Israel-Hamas conflict

GAZA CITY, Gaza (AP) — Suzy Ishkontana hardly speaks or eats. It's been two days since the 7-year-old girl was pulled from the rubble of what was once her family's home, destroyed amid a barrage of Israeli airstrikes. She spent hours buried in the wreckage as her siblings and mother died around her.
Middle EastVoice of America

Israel-Hamas Fighting Has Deep Roots

Jews and Arabs have clashed for a century over the fate of Jerusalem. Tensions seem always to be near the surface in a city that is home to major religious sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. It is the Israeli capital. It would be the capital of Palestine should...
AdvocacyTrumann Democrat

Palestinians go on strike as Israel-Hamas fighting rages

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinians across Israel and the occupied territories went on strike in a rare collective protest Tuesday as Israeli missiles toppled a building in Gaza and militants in the Hamas-ruled territory fired dozens of rockets that killed two people. The demonstrations and ongoing violence came...
Middle Eastmvariety.com

Hamas-Israel fighting abates as truce calls mount

(Reuters) — Cross-border fighting between Israel and Hamas appeared to abate slightly early on Tuesday, with no fatalities logged in Gaza for the first time since hostilities erupted on May 10, and fewer long-range Palestinian rocket attacks. But a call by U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday in support of...
MinoritiesThe Jewish Press

Racists Murder People Of Color – Where’s The Outrage?

Racists last week murdered three more people of color. Yet there were no protest marches, no angry op-eds, and no demands for de-funding or systemic change. Maybe the silence has something to do with the fact that the neither the killers nor the victims fit the preferred political narrative. That’s a tragedy. These particular victims of color should not be treated with any less respect than any others. So let’s say their names: Weerawat Karanborirak. Sikharin Sangamram. Soumya Santosh.
Public HealthNPR

A Spit-Free Way To Blow Out Birthday Candles During A Pandemic

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We've all had at least one pandemic birthday, which hopefully didn't include blowing out candles with people outside your bubble. To Mark Apelt, the practice felt gross - blowing on a cake that everybody eats - so he created Blowzee, a kazoo-looking tool with a fan on the end. Kids blow into it, and it activates the fan, which blows out the candles.
Law EnforcementNPR

British Police Apprehend Drug Suspect Using Cheese Photo

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. The cartoon hero WordGirl sometimes confronts a bad guy obsessed with cheese, and the same is true of British police. A man named Carl Stewart posted a photo on a messaging app. In it, he's holding Stilton cheese. Police monitored that site, and a fingerprint specialist used the photo of the hand to match Mr. Stewart with a crime. He's now pleaded guilty to drug charges. The cheese always gets them in the end. It's MORNING EDITION.