U.S. Extends Temporary Protected Status For Thousands Of Haitian Migrants

Making good on a campaign promise and reversing the policies of his predecessor, President Joe Biden is granting temporary protections to Haitians living in the United States. The decision announced Saturday could bring relief to up to 150,000 Haitians who otherwise could have faced deportation to their poverty-stricken and turmoil-racked homeland. “The last thing our country should be doing is forcing an entire community in the U.S. to decide between packing up their lives and tearing their families apart by self-deporting, or becoming undocumented and forced into the shadows of our society,” Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) said in a statement, according to The New York Times. The protections were created after a 2010 earthquake and devastated Haiti; the latest round will be in effect for 18 months.