Immigration

U.S. Extends Temporary Protected Status For Thousands Of Haitian Migrants

By Public Editor
NPR
 4 days ago

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Guerline Jozef of the Haitian Bridge Alliance about the White House granting temporary protected status to some Haitian migrants living in the U.S. without legal status.

www.npr.org
