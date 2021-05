This year’s NTT Global Threat Intelligence Report (GTIR) is a stark reminder of the threats that can be caused by swift digital transformation that doesn’t adequately address current security threats. In 2020, we saw a significant shift to cloud services and hybrid environments, and this trend isn’t set to slow down in 2021 with Gartner predicting an 18.4% increase in cloud spend in Australia. Unfortunately, these infrastructure changes — coupled with the increase of sophisticated cyber-attacks — are resulting in loss of information, and significant damage to businesses and government throughout the country.