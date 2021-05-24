newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ripon, CA

Ripon, CA: CHP Investigating Hit-and-Run Collision on State Route 99 at Jack Tone Road

Posted by 
California Accident News
California Accident News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ripon Crash on State Route 99 at Jack Tone Road Injures At Least Person. Ripon, California (May 24, 2021) – At least one person was injured following an alleged hit-and-run collision Saturday evening in Ripon, the California Highway Patrol said. The traffic crash was reported just after 10:20 p.m. on...

www.pacificattorneygroup.com
California Accident News

California Accident News

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

California accident news 24/7. Your source for real-time auto accident news.

 https://www.pacificattorneygroup.com/accident-news/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
City
Ripon, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobiles#Chp#Traffic Accident#Injured In Car Crash#Sedan#Jack Tone Road Injures#Ripon Accident#Chp#Unspecified Injuries#Firefighters#Unclear Circumstances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
Record

How to prevent vehicle catalytic converter theft

Vehicle catalytic converter thefts have increased by 190% this year, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. The costly trend has become a quick way for thieves to get “easy money” as they flip the precious metals in the converters into cash. “We’ve heard it often, it's been happening...
foxla.com

California kidnapping suspect dies after police pursuit on the 5 Freeway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif - A kidnapping suspect who died after being hit with a stun gun following a police chase that ended with a highway crash was identified as a 44-year-old Southern California man. The pursuit occurred last Wednesday after police in Bakersfield responded to a report of a kidnapping and...
Stockton, CARecord

Cheers and jeers: Solidarity for a slain officer, a sense of relief as SJ, state begin to reopen

Cheers: Outpouring of community support after officer slain in shooting. In the midst of a wrenching week in Stockton, a week that saw a police officer fatally shot for the first time in nearly 30 years, the community pulled together in extraordinary ways. From lining area roadways to salute the processions bearing fallen Officer Jimmy Inn, to leaving a mountain of flowers and other tributes outside Stockton Police Department headquarters, to an outpouring of condolences on the department’s social media pages, the community drew together and in doing so, drew a tangible line beneath the hashtag police have been using as they shared updates about Inn: #strongertogether. Donors also gave to an online memorial fund that quickly topped $115,000 in the first days after it went live, and McDonald’s and the San Joaquin Asparagus Days were also giving through their own fundraisers for Inn’s family. At the Stockton office of the California Highway Patrol, Officers Smith and Jones joined with Florida 12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge in running a mile through Zechariah’s Running 4 Heroes initiative. Sadly, the run for Inn was Zechariah’s 900th since he started his mission to honor fallen first responders back in 2019 with a mile for each lost in the line of duty. And despite its own grief, the police department sent group of chaplains, community service officers and others to reach out to neighbors still traumatized by the violent shooting. Amid a dark time, the light such community solidarity brings shines that much brighter. “Over the last few days, our department has received an enormous amount of support from our community during this difficult time,” the department wrote. “We want everyone to know that no matter how hard it is right now, we will never forget about you.”
Escalon, CAescalontimes.com

Escalon Police Beat 5-12-21

7:19 a.m. – Officer initiated activity, traffic hazard at McHenry and River; log note only. 10:49 a.m. – Follow up with citizen regarding questions about towed vehicle. 12:17 p.m. – Meet a citizen at police department, 2000 block McHenry. 1:29 p.m. – Business alarm sounding, 17000 block Escalon Avenue; checks...
Stockton, CAabc10.com

Stockton police to hold procession for Officer Jimmy Inn

STOCKTON, Calif — The Stockton Police Department is honoring its fallen brother with a process Wednesday afternoon. On Tuesday, Officer Jimmy Inn was fatally shot in Stockton while responding to a domestic disturbance call on La Cresta Way. Inn, 30, was hired by the Stockton Police Department in 2015. Lance...
Manteca, CAManteca Bulletin

Half of county growth since 2010 has been in 5th SJC district

What could end up being the re-slicing of Manteca and Lathrop gets underway Tuesday when the Board of Supervisors considers awarding a $125,000 contract to a firm to reconfigure the five supervisorial districts. The county has added 96,383 residents — almost the current population of Tracy — since 2010 when...
Manteca, CAManteca Bulletin

Sterni is Rotary’s Officer of the Year for SJCSO

Detective Christopher Sterni was honored as the San Joaquin County Sherriff’s Office Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Manteca Rotary. The service club annually honors outstanding officers nominated by their peers in the Manteca Police Department, California Highway Patrol, the San Joaquin County Probation Department, the San Joaquin County Sherriff’s Office, and the San Joaquin County Probation Department.
San Joaquin County, CAPosted by
Lodi News-Sentinel

SJ County still stuck in red tier

STOCKTON — San Joaquin County has been in the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy for more than a month, and it seems it won’t be promoted again before California’s economy is completely reopened on June 15. The California Department of Public Health announced its latest...
Lodi, CAPosted by
Lodi News-Sentinel

Toddler drowns at Lodi Lake

What was supposed to be a fun Mother’s Day at Lodi Lake turned into a tragedy for a San Joaquin County family. The Lodi Police Department announced on social media Monday morning that officers and Lodi Fire Department crews responded to a drowning on the southwest side of the lake at 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
Manteca, CAManteca Bulletin

MANTECA, TRACY TIE FOR 3rd FASTEST GROWING CITY

The Northern San Joaquin Valley is leading California in growth. Based on data released Friday by the state Department of Finance:. *Manteca and Tracy tied for the No. 3 spot on the agency’s 10 fastest growing cities with populations over 30,000. Both cities grew at 2.9 percent in 2020. As of Jan. 1, 2021 Tracy had 98,601 residents by adding 2,740 to its population. Manteca had 87,319 by adding 2,519 to its population.