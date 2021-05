By now you’re well aware that the MONOCHROME team is not only passionate about watches (well, duh!) but also has a thing for everything car-related. Our weekly column « The Petrolhead Corner » is where we let our hair down and put our feet up for a bit of fun and games. Yet, when both worlds collide we take notice and get that little bit more excited, as you can expect. So today, the latest collaboration between IWC and Mercedes-AMG fuels our automotive needs some more with the IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG” IW377903.