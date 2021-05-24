After Qualcomm, HONOR gets access to Google too

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleUnless you’ve been living under the rock, you know HUAWEI was banned from doing business with American companies including Qualcomm and Google. Recently, HUAWEI sold its HONOR brand to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co., Ltd., which is a government-backed consortium. As a result, HONOR is now free to do business with the companies located in the US. Last week, Qualcomm announced that it will be partnering with HONOR to embrace its global supply chain. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has confirmed that its upcoming phone will include Google services.

