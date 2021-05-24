After Qualcomm, HONOR gets access to Google too

Once a brand under the Huawei Consumer Business Group, Honor is now a separate entity, owned by Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co., Ltd. The break-up with Huawei allowed Honor to free itself from the shadow of U.S. sanctions and begin to restore a normal course of business. The company has already launched several new products since the split with Huawei was made official. These include the Honor V40 5G smartphone, the Honor Band 6, and the MagicBook Pro 2021 laptop. While Honor has historically relied heavily on Huawei’s R&D, future Honor products won’t enjoy the same privilege. This is especially true for Honor smartphones as they can no longer rely on HiSilicon Kirin chips. In an attempt to diversify its product portfolio, Honor is now turning to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips for its upcoming premium smartphones.