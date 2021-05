MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Morgantown City Council may be officially moving forward with a Civilian Police Review Board. That topic will be the main item for discussion ahead of it’s second regular meeting in May, which will also includes updates to the 2020-21 annual budget as well as announcement to grant applications and legal settlements. While a lot is expected to be put on the table during the meeting, the majority of Morgantown Area eyes will be on the proposed Civilian Police Review Board, which has gotten just about unanimous support by members of council.