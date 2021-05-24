newsbreak-logo
My Chemical Romance announce 2022 Australian tour dates

By Words: Emily Carter
Kerrang
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Chemical Romance​’s postponed comeback run is continuing to expand next year, with the band announcing new tour dates in Australia. As it stands the New Jersey emo heroes will now be kicking off their 2022 reunion Down Under, with an already-announced date at New Zealand’s Outerfields at Western Springs on March 12, followed by three Australian shows soon after: Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on March 14, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on March 17, and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on March 19.

