Celebrities went all out on the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. But amid the flurry of extravagant outfits, H.E.R. had us slow down and rewind to check out her shimmering red Dior jumpsuit. The sheer outfit, complete with a front-facing zipper and pockets, was dripping in thousands of red and black sequins that formed a racing stripe along the entire length of the jumpsuit. H.E.R. paired the look with black peep-toe pumps, a matching manicure, a bright-red lip, and hexagonal sunglasses so cool, we need to snag a pair for ourselves ASAP. See H.E.R.'s look from all angles ahead, and check out more of our favorite celebrity looks from Sunday's red carpet.