Legislature making real progress toward improving higher education

As the 2021 session of the Nevada Legislature draws to a close, lawmakers are on course to pass several bills that would boost UNLV and higher education across the state. • Last week, the state Senate sent the Assembly a measure to appropriate $25 million toward construction of the new instructional facility for the UNLV School of Medicine, restoring a state funding commitment that had been clawed back during the recession. Assuming it clears the Assembly and is approved by Gov. Steve Sisolak — and it should be — the state funding is a fantastic investment in the health and well-being of Southern Nevadans and in the entire state’s economy. The building, which is well under construction, will allow the med school to expand to its original capacity of 120-member classes, which will create an infusion of medical professionals into the region. That in turn will help Las Vegas attract medical service providers and other businesses.