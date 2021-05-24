Wind Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Upper Snake River Plain WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.alerts.weather.gov