Wind Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Wood River Foothills LINE OF SHOWERS DRIFTING SOUTHEAST ACROSS THE ARCO DESERT AND SHOSHONE AND CRATERS OF THE MOON LAVA BEDS TOWARD RICHFIELD, ABERDEEN, AND POCATELLO THROUGH 345 PM MDT At 208 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers extending from 9 miles southwest of Gannett to 17 miles south of Craters Of The Moon to 23 miles northwest of Aberdeen to Sterling, moving slowly southeast at 10 mph. Brief moderate rain, small hail, and wind gusts to 40 mph are possible with these storms as they drift further south toward Richfield, Aberdeen, and Pocatello through 345 PM MDT. Locations impacted include Pocatello, Carey, Picabo, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Richfield, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Craters Of The Moon, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Dietrich, Sterling, Shoshone Ice Caves, Mink Creek Pass and Bear Trap Airport.