Bonneville County, ID

Wind Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Upper Snake River Plain WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

alerts.weather.gov
Bingham County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Palisades Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely. Target Area: Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 306 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wayan, moving east at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Swan Valley, Palisades Reservoir, Wayan, Irwin, Alpine Campground, Smokey Canyon Mine, Freedom, Grays Lake and Alpine Airport.
Bingham County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-13 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Blackfoot Mountains; Upper Snake River Plain STRONG WINDS FROM THUNDERSTORMS MOVING EAST ACROSS INL TOWARD IDAHO FALLS THROUGH 400 PM MDT At 307 PM MDT, observations and satellite imagery were showing a thunderstorm approximately 15 miles east of Southeast INL, moving east at 25 mph. Strong wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph were observed with this cell as it moved east through INL and along Highway 20 toward Idaho Falls. Individuals traveling along Highway 20 and those living near Idaho Falls should be prepared for strong gusty winds through 400 PM MDT as this cell moves through the region. Locations impacted include Idaho Falls, Rigby, Ammon, Iona, Ucon, Lewisville, Osgood and Kettle Butte.
Butte County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Lost River Valleys MODEST THUNDERSTORM SOUTH OF MUD LAKE DRIFTING NORTH THROUGH 515 PM MDT At 412 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a modest thunderstorm south of Mud Lake, moving north at 10 mph. Brief moderate rain, small hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible with this storm as it moves slowly north into Terreton, Mud Lake, and across Highway 33 within the next 30 minutes. Locations impacted include Terreton, Mud Lake and Monteview.
Bonneville County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains, Island Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Upper Snake River Plain THUNDERSTORM NORTHWEST OF ASHTON MOVING NORTHWEST ACROSS RURAL NORTHWEST FREMONT COUNTY THROUGH 530 PM MDT At 427 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Ashton Reservoir moving slowly northwest at 5 mph. Brief heavy rain, small hail, and wind gusts to 35 mph are possible with this storm as it continues to move slowly northwest across rural northwest Fremont county through 530 PM MDT. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Fremont and east central Clark Counties.
Blaine County, IDweather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY MORNING from 3 AM MDT to 9 AM MDT * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Arco Desert, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St Anthony. * WHEN...Sunday morning from around 3 AM MDT to 9 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Bannock County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Eastern Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Wood River Foothills LINE OF SHOWERS DRIFTING SOUTHEAST ACROSS THE ARCO DESERT AND SHOSHONE AND CRATERS OF THE MOON LAVA BEDS TOWARD RICHFIELD, ABERDEEN, AND POCATELLO THROUGH 345 PM MDT At 208 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers extending from 9 miles southwest of Gannett to 17 miles south of Craters Of The Moon to 23 miles northwest of Aberdeen to Sterling, moving slowly southeast at 10 mph. Brief moderate rain, small hail, and wind gusts to 40 mph are possible with these storms as they drift further south toward Richfield, Aberdeen, and Pocatello through 345 PM MDT. Locations impacted include Pocatello, Carey, Picabo, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Richfield, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Craters Of The Moon, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Dietrich, Sterling, Shoshone Ice Caves, Mink Creek Pass and Bear Trap Airport.