Q Our palm tree, like so many others here in Central Arkansas, was damaged heavily by the hard freezing weather and snow in February. We are trying to decide the best way to care for it. It is approximately 18 feet tall. We are trying to determine if we should try to cut off the dead fronds and see how it comes back or replace it with a smaller palm tree. We are sending a picture of the tree that was taken on Saturday morning. We would like to hear your thoughts and advice concerning this. Because of its height and the aesthetics of the damaged tree, we are leaning toward replacing it at this time. It was such a healthy, beautiful tree before the beautiful snow made it look so "sad." Thank you for your consideration, and we are looking forward to hearing your response.