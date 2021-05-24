BUSINESS UPDATES | James Pittman joins Farmers National Bank
CANFIELD — Farmers National Bank recently hired James Pittman as vice president, commercial banking senior relationship manager at the bank’s Orrville office. Pittman is a graduate of The Ohio State University and has more than 23 years of experience in customer relationship management, business banking and agribusiness. He has been involved in the Orrville community through the Boys and Girls Club, United Way and Orrville Area Development Board.www.mahoningmatters.com