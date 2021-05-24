newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canfield, OH

BUSINESS UPDATES | James Pittman joins Farmers National Bank

By Mahoning Matters staff
Posted by 
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CANFIELD — Farmers National Bank recently hired James Pittman as vice president, commercial banking senior relationship manager at the bank’s Orrville office. Pittman is a graduate of The Ohio State University and has more than 23 years of experience in customer relationship management, business banking and agribusiness. He has been involved in the Orrville community through the Boys and Girls Club, United Way and Orrville Area Development Board.

www.mahoningmatters.com
Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

 http://mahoningmatters.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orrville, OH
Canfield, OH
Business
Canfield, OH
Education
Youngstown, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Business
Local
Ohio Education
Youngstown, OH
Business
City
Boardman, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Canfield, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Banking#Business Banking#Alcohol#Senior Vice President#University President#State President#Business Education#Farmers National Bank#The Ohio State University#United Way#Canfield Local Schools#Lowellville Local Schools#Struthers City Schools#Youngstown City Schools#Girls Club#Springfield Local Schools#Community#Market President#Businesses#Farming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
Related
Youngstown, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Your Morning Matters: Millions of dreams

Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters. It's Thursday, May 27, 2021, and it turns out Mark Island will have to wait. I was not the Vax-A-Million winner. But I kind of knew that would be the case: "To sleep, perchance to dream; aye, there's the rub." While Shakespeare’s...
Ohio StatePosted by
Mahoning Matters

Ohio bill may force smaller city health districts to merge

COLUMBUS — After more than a year spent battling a deadly, once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic, health districts in smaller cities across Ohio — including several in the Mahoning Valley — may soon face consolidation driven by the state Legislature. A provision in Ohio House Bill 110, the state’s 2022-23 budget bill,...
Columbus, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Board approves more than $78M to support health, safety and security of Ohioans

COLUMBUS — The state Controlling Board this week approved more than $78 million to support Ohio agencies. More than $7 million in CARES Act funds were allocated. The assistance from the federal government will enhance the Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections’ COVID-19 testing and contact tracing and pay DRC employees a hazardous duty supplement. Additionally, the CARES Act funding will provide support for Ohio’s National Guard and State Defense Force members who are supporting the state’s COVID-19 response.
Ohio StatePosted by
Mahoning Matters

BREAKING | Ohio scraps color-coded COVID-19 alert map

COLUMBUS — The state is scrapping its color-coded map used to flag COVID-19 spread in each county. Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud announced the cancellation of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System Thursday effective immediately. The system was launched July 2020 and displayed COVID-19 spread and healthcare utilization...
Niles, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Ultium Cells job fair Wednesday at Eastwood Mall

NILES — Interested in applying for one of the more than 1,100 jobs at Lordstown's incoming Ultium Cells battery plant?. A job fair is set for 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Eastwood Mall Event Centre, 5555 Youngstown Warren Road, where you can talk directly with employment recruiters for the 2.8-million square-foot facility set to begin operation next year.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

12 Students Chosen for YSU’s Export Internship Program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A dozen students have been selected to take part in the Ohio Export Internship Program at the Williamson College of Business Administration. This summer’s cohort includes 11 students from Youngstown State University and one from the University of Akron. The full-time paid internship tasks participants with working...
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Warren G. Harding Students Explore World of Welding

Warren G. Harding High School offers an accredited welding program that provides students with the skills needed to pursue an apprenticeship with an employer after high school. Giving the Mahoning Valley a prepared workforce is the basis of this program, says Harding High School Principal Dante Capers. “I’m excited to...
Youngstown, OHCleveland Jewish News

Heritage Manor receives grant for telehealth program

The Youngstown Foundation granted $2,500 to Heritage Manor Rehabilitation & Retirement Community in Youngstown for its telehealth program. “Heritage Manor greatly appreciates The Youngstown Foundation’s generous support of our efforts to bring a higher level of technology to the delivery of healthcare for our Youngstown area nursing facility residents,” said Eric Murray, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation executive director of senior care and services, in a news release. “Our focus remains on providing the best resident experience through improved safety, outcomes, and resident/family satisfaction.”
Youngstown, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Your Morning Matters: Post-pandemic plans

Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters. It's Monday, May 17, 2021, and suddenly it’s two weeks until Memorial Day weekend and the pandemic lifestyle is evolving into many familiar norms. I was out this weekend and saw fewer and fewer masks. But I stopped worrying about that, truthfully....
Canfield, OHWFMJ.com

Boardman, Canfield scale back Memorial Day services

Even though Ohio is lifting many pandemic restrictions, Memorial Day observances in a couple of Valley communities will be scaled back later this month. The Kiwanis Club of Boardman and the American Legion Post 177 in Canfield have each announced marching bands will not be part of the services. Although...
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.