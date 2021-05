The Red Borneo Kratom originates from a plant popularly known as Kratom, which is also referred to as Mitragyna Speciosa. This particular tree, which belongs to the coffee family, has been discovered to have healing effects and due to this, the tree has been used by natives for ages as a natural remedy for ailments, as a stimulant, and for its soothing effects. The Red Vein Borneo derived its name from the land it first grew, and especially the red coloration of its leaf veins. Typically, the Red Indo grows mostly around riverbanks.