City Commission passed first reading for Ordinance 2021-08: Modifying the Basis for Height Measurement. Staff is proposing that the definition of "height" for residential structures in the five named core residential districts, as well as the Pass-a-Grille Overlay, be amended to provide the option to start measuring from eight (8) feet above natural grade when habitable space begins at or higher than eight (8) feet above natural grade. This is an additional provision above the ability to measure from the required Design Flood Elevation, which will be formalized within the Land Development Code, but otherwise remains in place. All other primary structures, including residential structures outside these six districts, will remain measured from required Design Flood Elevation. Staff is also proposing that the height of accessory structures be measured from the natural grade unless otherwise specified in the regulations found elsewhere in the Code.