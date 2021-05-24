White Borneo Kratom

Chronic pain is prevalent in the United States. The CDC reports that nearly 50 million adults experience chronic pain, and 20 million adults experience high-impact chronic pain. Opioids provide effective pain relief, but they are highly addictive. When a user stops taking them, they will experience side effects like insomnia, tremors, abdominal pain, and feelings of anxiety. These numerous cases of chronic pain have caused the U.S.’s opioid epidemic to persist. While there have been some year-to-year improvements, the number of opioid-related deaths in the U.S. is still high. Because of opioids’ undesired effects, people are starting to turn to other options for pain relief, like kratom. However, not all strains ease pain in the same way. Here, we’re going to share the best kratom for pain relief. We will cover the ideal strains for managing pain and where to buy them, so you can get products that are best suited to your needs.