TRGC Empowering Global Investors With Strategic Entry into Blockchain

By Bitcoinist
bitcoinist.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and DeFi protocols has been witnessing growth like never before for more than a year now. Available numbers relating to the crypto market capitalization, value locked in protocols, and the price of digital assets stand glorious testimony to this growth. Between March 2020 and April...

bitcoinist.com
Markets
TheStreet

J2 Global To Participate In Four Investor Conferences In June

J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) - Get Report, a leading Internet information and services company, today announced its participation in four investor conferences in June. William Blair Growth Stock ConferenceLocation: VirtualDate and time: June 1, 2021, 11:40am (ET)Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair58/jcom/1927055. Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services ConferenceLocation: VirtualDate and time: June 9,...
Marketspulse2.com

Crypto Insurance Company Evertas Raises $5.8 Million

Evertas — the first and leading crypto insurance company — announced that it has raised nearly $5.8 million in a seed round of funding. These are the details. Evertas — the first and leading crypto insurance company — announced that it has raised nearly $5.8 million in a seed round of funding. The funding round was led by Morgan Creek Digital, CMT, HashKey, Wave Partners, RenGen, 4RC, Centrality, Plug ‘n Play, Vy Capital, and a number of individual investors including James Slazas (CEO of VaultLink), Tyler Ward (Founder of BarnBridge), Quinn Abrahams (Partner of D64), Shy Datika (Founder & President of INX), and Sandra Ro (CEO of Global Blockchain Business Council and former Head of Digitization at CME Group).
Marketspulse2.com

NFT Appraisal Platform Company Upshot Closes $7.5 Million In Funding

Upshot, a blockchain-based protocol that incentivizes experts to answer subjective questions honestly, announced recently that it has raised $7.5 million. Upshot — a blockchain-based protocol that incentivizes experts to answer subjective questions honestly — announced recently that it has raised $7.5 million in Series A funding co-led by Framework Ventures, CoinFund and Blockchain Capital with additional investments from Slow Ventures, Mechanism Capital, Delphi Digital, CMS Holdings, Stani Kulechov, Kain Warwick, Ryan Selkis, and more.
Marketscoincodex.com

Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Infrastructure Provider Talos Raises $40M From Andreessen Horowitz and Other Big Name Investors

Talos, a New York-based company creating infrastructure for institutional crypto trading, has secured a $40 million Series A round led by Andreessen Horowitz. Other big-name investors such as PayPal Ventures, Fidelity Investments and Galaxy Digital also participated in the round. The company says that it is experiencing rapid growth thanks...
Marketsbbcgossip.com

Carbon-neutral Bitcoin funds gain traction as investors seek greener crypto

Bitcoin (BTC) has been a hot topic of discussion lately even for those outside the core crypto community, but unfortunately, it’s not for the best of reasons. In particular, the amount of energy required to mine Bitcoin has created concerns for investors who were considering BTC as an option to diversify.
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

First Peer-to-Peer Lending Platform Launches on Ethereum Blockchain

Investment firm Morgan Stanley had set a 3,900 year-end target for the S&P 500 – and it’s already obsolete. The index stands at 4,196, a 7.5% above Morgan Stanley’s target. Year-to-date, despite some volatile trading, the S&P is up nearly 12%. Mike Wilson, chief investment officer and US equity strategist for Morgan Stanley has taken a deep dive into the current state of the market, and believes that values have peaked – at least for now. “We continue to believe valuations are too high and will adjust materially lower over the next six months… We’ve left the early cycle part of this recovery… the reopening of the economy is likely to put upward pressure on costs and downward pressure on margins. This will come as a surprise to now lofty earnings estimates, in our view,” Wilson explained. The markets are getting no help from tax policy, either. Wilson notes that the Biden Administration is pushing to increase the corporate tax rate to 28%, and while it is likely to compromise at a slightly lower rate, Wilson sees increased corporate taxes as a headwind for the S&P. For retail investors, this environment points toward defensive stocks, to insulate the portfolio from share depreciation, and that will naturally bring up the subject of dividend stocks. The dividend payment provides a steady income stream, one that can compensate for lower share gains when markets hit a plateau. Bearing this in mind, we used the TipRanks’ database to zero-in on two stocks that are showing high dividend yields – on the order of 7%. Each stock also holds a Strong Buy consensus rating; let’s see what makes them so attractive to Wall Street’s analysts. Hercules Capital (HTGC) We’ll start with Hercules Capital, a business development company that puts a twist on its niche – it specializes in venture capital. Hercules provides funding and support for science-oriented, early-stage client companies. The company has $2.6 billion in assets under management, and in 18 years of business has committed $11.6 billion in funding to more than 530 clients. For the first quarter of this year, Hercules reported a record level of new debt and equity commitments, at $530.9 million. The company had $550 million in available liquidity at quarter’s end, and a net investment income of 30 cents per share, based on a total of $34.6 million. During the quarter, Hercules also declared its regular dividend, at 32 cents per common share. Afterward, the company added a supplemental dividend of 7 cents per share, making the to total payment 39 cents in the current quarter. That payment gives a yield of 7.5%. Covering the stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst Kenneth Lee writes: “HTGC’s first private credit fund could potentially expand opportunities down the line. Pipeline of potential investments looks robust. We continue to favor HTGC’s specialized niche of direct lending to growth-oriented, tech-related companies, well-supported dividends and above-peer avg ROE generation potential.” The analyst added, “We continue to believe HTGC’s common dividends are well-supported; our forecasted NII/sh for FY21/FY22 continue to be above the base dividend level. Further, the 94c/sh in spillover income provides additional support.” To this end, Lee rates HTGC an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $19 price target implies a one-year upside potential of ~14%. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~21% potential total return profile. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts are in complete agreement here; all 10 of the recent reviews on HTGC shares are positive, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. The stock is selling for $17.03 and the $18.13 average price target suggests ~12% upside potential. (See HTGC stock analysis on TipRanks) Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) We’ll shift gears slightly – but stay in the financial sector – for our next stock. Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust (REIT), and as its name suggests, the company focuses on commercial real estate. Gladstone’s portfolio is made up mainly of industrial and office properties, both single-tenant and anchored multi-tenant. The portfolio includes 120 properties across 27 states, with a total of 107 tenants. Gladstone boasts that its property occupancy rate has never dipped below 95% since the company went public in 2003; the current occupancy rate is 95.5%. Another feature of Gladstone’s portfolio is the long-term nature of the leases. This helps to lock in the income stream, maintaining steady profits even when the macroeconomic situation is unstable. Gladstone has seen its quarterly revenue remain between $33 million and $34.6 million through the past 5 quarters. The most recent quarter, 1Q21, Gladstone showed $34.6 million in total revenue, the top of that range. The company collected 98% of the rents due during the quarter, and renewed leases on over 192,000 square feet of property, with lease terms set between 6.6 and 11.8 years. Importantly for investors, Gladstone also declared its dividend for the quarter. The company pays out monthly, and in April it declared a 12.5 cent payment for each of the months April, May, and June. This adds up to 37.5 cents quarterly, or $1.50 per common share annualized. At that rate, the dividend yields 7.2%. Craig Kucera, 5-star analyst from B. Riley Securities, writes of this company: “GOOD’s occupancy is improving and acquisition volume is expected to pick up during the remainder of 2021… GOOD’s focus on investing in smaller industrial properties located in secondary markets continues to allow for acquisition yields ahead of the company’s cost of capital and we find shares attractive, trading at 100% of our NAV estimate…” Unsurprisingly, Kucera rates GOOD shares a Buy along with a $23 price target, suggesting a 10% upside. (To watch Kucera’s track record, click here) While there are only 3 recent reviews on this stock, all are positive, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. GOOD has an average price target of $23, matching Kucera’s above, and a current trading price of $20.92. (See GOOD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Inxeption Announces $61.5 Million Investment from Global Technology Investor Coatue

Microsoft Chairman John Thompson and Coatue Co-founder Thomas Laffont join Inxeption board. Inxeption, the pioneer of I-commerce business services, today announced that global technology investor Coatue, with $40 billion in assets under management, has made a $61.5 million Series D investment in Inxeption. Coatue invests in both private and public companies and was an early investor in leading technology innovators including Spotify, Snowflake, Instacart, DoorDash, and Anaplan.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Hedera Hashgraph and AllianceBlock Announce Partnership

Has announced a collaboration with Hedera Hashgraph. The two firms said they will join forces to advance the global financial ecosystem through DeFi solutions. Simultaneously, AllianceBlock announced the launch of the AllianceBridge, interoperability product – a blockchain agnostic feature. The bridge will use the Hedera Consensus Service (HCS) to allow for the creation of an immutable and verifiable log of messages.
Marketsaithority.com

BOTS Acquires ATM Network, Launches Growth Strategy to Deploy Bitcoin ATMs

BOTS positions itself to capitalize on mass-market adoption of digital assets through its Bitcoin ATM patents. Crypto ATM market size is expected to grow at an average CAGR of 54.7% over the next 4 years to $176.8 million. BOTS, Inc., a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized...
MarketsCoinDesk

WisdomTree Files Ethereum ETF Application as Bitcoin Bids Await SEC Decision

The ETF specialist firm, which already has a bitcoin ETF before the U.S. regulator, becomes the second U.S. fund shop to also vie for an ether product, after VanEck. Approval would see Ethereum investments become readily available to U.S. retail traders, who could buy into the ETF without taking ownership of that blockchain’s native token, ether.
MarketsCoinDesk

Binance.US CEO Brian Brooks: Excluding Crypto Banks From Fed System Is ‘Dangerous’

Brooks had some choice words for U.S. policymakers in an appearance Thursday at Consensus 2021. Paxos, Protego and Anchorage, the three crypto-native firms to have received conditional charters from the formerly Brooks-led Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), do not currently have access to the Fed’s master accounts, meaning they still need bank partners to settle some transactions.
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin Outflow From Exchanges Suggests Confidence Crypto Rout Is Over

The seven-day average of net bitcoin inflows to exchanges turned negative for the first time since April 22, data provided by Glassnode show. That means coins are leaving exchanges after a gap of four weeks, a sign of investors are starting to take direct custody of their holdings, possibly anticipating a price increase.
MarketsForbes

Crypto And Blockchain Startups Set Their Sights On The Global Payment Industry

When Tesla announced in February that it would accept bitcoin for its electric vehicles, the crypto world rejoiced. Here was a publicly traded company, fronted by a billionaire publicity machine, endorsing its status as a medium of exchange. The asset’s reputation as a store of value, meanwhile, was burnished on the markets as it soared to fresh all-time highs above $44,000.
Marketsledgerinsights.com

ASX Deputy CEO Hiom departs to focus on blockchain

Today the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) announced that Deputy CEO Peter Hiom is leaving on July 1. He wants to focus on fintech and blockchain and hence will be joining investment firm Motive Partners. Hiom led the distributed ledger technology (DLT) project to replace the ASX CHESS settlement system, which is due to go live in April 2023.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Lending Platform Ledn Raises $30 Million In Series A

Bitcoin lending platform Ledn has announced the completion of a $30 million series A financing round. The platform lets users open interest-bearing bitcoin savings accounts and take out bitcoin-backed loans, giving them access to fiat without having to sell their BTC. It also offers services based on other digital assets, like USDC.
MarketsCoinDesk

Users Decide Bitcoin’s Consensus, but What Is a Bitcoin ‘User’?

Should users include anyone holding or just those running nodes? Depends on if a protocol change is on the table, our panelists explain. This was one of the principal questions that arose from the Bitcoin Core “Foundations” panel this Wednesday at Consensus 2021. Moderated by Bitcoin Magazine’s technical editor Aaron Van Wirdum, veteran Bitcoin developers Adam Back, Matt Corallo, Olaoluwa Osuntokun, Rusty Russell and Eric Voskuil discussed the best ways to introduce and implement upgrades into Bitcoin.
Marketsfarmingsector.co.uk

Global Blockchain Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Blockchain analysis, which studies the Blockchain industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026. Global “Blockchain Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Blockchain by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers...