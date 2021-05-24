newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Viewpoint: GOP leaders cast aside values in pursuit of power

By Peter R. Crouse
Times Union
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe removal of Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the House Republican caucus is the most recent example illustrating the retrenchment of traditional GOP ideals among Republicans aligning themselves with Donald Trump. Cheney was punished not for any deviation from core conservative values she holds, but rather because she has not pledged fealty to an ex-president bent upon continuing to insist his election loss was due to widespread voter fraud, which courts across the nation have debunked.

Ronald Reagan
Mitt Romney
Liz Cheney
Donald Trump
#Voter Fraud#Republican Leaders#Gop Politics#Republican Politics#Power Politics#Gop Leaders#Political Power#Republicans#Democrats#House Republican#Traditional Gop Ideals#Core Conservative Values#Democracy#Political Decency#Republican Caucus#Character Matters#Insistence#Truth#Courage#Policies
