Viewpoint: GOP leaders cast aside values in pursuit of power

Can the Republican leadership get any worse than what they have become over the last 12 years? I am not certain, but I am sure they will find a way. It is a party led by people such as Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Jim Jordan and, of course, the one and only Donald Trump. I can’t think of a more dishonest and disgraceful group of so-called leaders in my lifetime. And I am 63.