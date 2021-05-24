Architecture as a Reflection of Migration Between Mexico and the United States

Certina is a brand that is often forgotten about by US watch enthusiasts. It’s no wonder – they haven’t been available through an authorized dealer network in the United States since the 1980s. But they’ve enjoyed a great deal of success in Europe as a value oriented brand for a number of years, and their ubiquity throughout the middle part of the last century means that vintage examples turn up just about everywhere. So while you probably don’t spend a lot of time thinking about Certina, when one of these watches pops up in an eBay search or through the Instagram algorithm, they’re never too much of a mystery. Now, after a long absence, Certina is returning to the United States, and will be exclusively available through the Hodinkee Shop, beginning today.