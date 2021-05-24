newsbreak-logo
AP Top Stories May 24 A

Daily Gate City
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's the latest for May 24th: India COVID-19 death toll passes 300,000; George Floyd's family marks one year since death; Teenage girl killed and more than a dozen shot at South Carolina concert; Congo volcano displaces thousands. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
EntertainmentDaily Gate City

Today in History for May 28th

Novelist Ian Fleming is born. Baseball's National League approves moving the Brooklyn Dodgers to Los Angeles. Duke fo Windsor dies. (May 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
EntertainmentKenosha News.com

AP Week in Pictures: North America

MAY 21 - 27, 2021. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews.
U.S. PoliticsWTOP

AP Top Political News at 8:33 a.m. EDT

US pipelines ordered to increase cyber defenses after hack. GOP set to block 1/6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight. Signs point to shift in combating sexual assault in military. Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin. AP source: Biden picks LA mayor, envoy for ambassador posts. AP-NORC poll: More...
Michigan StateDaily Gate City

Michigan official warns of democracy threats

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson tells The Associated Press she is deeply concerned about the future of democracy in the United States. (May 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/a0f0030370ba4161b69859cc89270707.
EconomyDaily Gate City

Bank CEOs face Wall Street practice questions

The heads of the nation's big Wall Street firms were back on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, the start of two days hearings over issues like inequality and the corporate culture of Wall Street. (May 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
AstronomyDaily Gate City

Buildup to super blood moon eclipses the finale

People around the world stayed up Wednesday to watch a cosmic event called a super blood moon: a combination of a total lunar eclipse and a brighter-than-usual supermoon. (May 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/c0712e4a6c6c4d15b0bdc3eeef0d6ec4.
MinoritiesTimes-Herald

NAACP reacts after 8th noose found at Amazon site

NAACP, state and local officials on Wednesday denounced what they called continued racism at an Amazon warehouse construction site in Connecticut where eight nooses have been found within a month. (May 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
Iowa StateWinchester News Gazette

Iowa suspect blames mystery men for slaying

The man on trial for the 2018 abduction and stabbing death of a University of Iowa student unexpectedly took the stand and claimed for the first time that two masked men were responsible for the crime but forced him to take part at gunpoint. (May 26) Subscribe for more Breaking...
Public HealthDaily Gate City

Politics central in push to find COVID-19 origin

A international political struggle to control the narrative of coronavirus is growing as the United States, Europe, and China focus on investigating the origins of the COVID-19 instead of solving other problems perpetuating the global pandemic. (May 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
Books & Literaturelongform.org

Longform Podcast

Theo Padnos is a journalist and author of the book Blindfold: A Memoir of Capture, Torture, and Enlightenment. “I'm trying to tell a story about a person who's attracted to dangerous places and people. I think we all have that within us. I wanted to bring my readers along. So I selected details that we all have in common... I'm trying to invite you along on a journey that you yourself might have taken.”
ImmigrationDaily Gate City

Americans with expired passports to return home

The Biden administration says many American citizens holding recently expired U.S. passports will be allowed to return home from abroad on that document until the end of year. (May 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/2d2ee7f2a08b4be0be7ebe4bc018112c.
AnimalsDaily Gate City

Time lapse of Brood X cicada emerging

Large numbers of Brood X cicadas are beginning to emerge in 15 states from Indiana to New York; the bugs only emerge in large numbers when the ground temperature reaches 64 degrees. (May 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
influencive.com

10 Most Unbiased News Websites In The World – List Of The Best 10 Websites

Unbiased news is an objective story that does not change the political position or interests of the media owner. In this case, biased news is often reversed. Continuous positive news provided by government news agencies or politicians self-funded by government leaders. Main things to know about unbiased news:. They are...
MusicDaily Gate City

Usher promises 'the hottest summer of all'

Usher is promising a new album by the end of the year. But first there's a Las Vegas residency and "the hottest summer of all." (May 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/638632d14a6141d0b88c28a786b2eda7.
MinoritiesDaily Gate City

Racism festers throughout US armed forces ranks

The Associated Press spoke with current and former enlistees and officers across the military. They described a deep-rooted culture of racism and discrimination, despite repeated efforts to eradicate it. (May 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
AnimalsDaily Gate City

Love them or loathe them - Brood X cicadas return

The periodic cicada occupation of the United States is now fully underway. Youngsters 17 year ago, now young adults, recall what it was like seeing members of Brood X as they came out in the trillions, in 2004. (May 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
Virginia Statealaturkanews.com

Crowded primary race for governor in Virginia

Jeff Schapiro, political columnist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, joined "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to break down the latest in the Virginia governor's race and discuss the political influence of former Senator John Warner, who died this week at 94. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
MoviesDaily Gate City

Holocaust survivor praises doc 'The Last Days'

Holocaust survivor Irene Zisblatt - who was one of the subjects of newly remastered Oscar-winning doc "The Last Days" - discusses how the film has changed people's lives since its release in 1998. (May 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
Washington StateSeattle Times

Coronavirus daily news updates, May 27: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world

More than a year has passed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, yet many questions around the origins of the virus remain unanswered. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate how the coronavirus spread so quickly and push Chinese officials to be more open about the outbreak.