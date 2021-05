Luck? Fate? Whatever you call it, I hit the jackpot 50 years ago this month, when I was hired as the stock boy at Lehmann Bros. Ace Hardware and Automotive, 34 N. Hazel St. In May 1971, I was 16 and a junior at Schlarman. I’d been mowing grass and shoveling snow for pay for years, but it was my first “real” job. For $1.50 an hour, I unloaded trucks, stocked shelves, swept floors and helped customers.