MJ Gleeson FY to beat market views amid 'strong' demand

Low-cost housebuilder MJ Gleeson said on Monday that results for the year to 30 June 2021 are set to be ahead of market expectations thanks to solid demand. In a very brief update, the company said strong demand for new homes has led to higher selling prices, "which has more than offset recent increases in certain material costs". In addition, demand for high-quality consented land from large and medium-sized housebuilders has returned to pre-Covid levels.