newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

MJ Gleeson FY to beat market views amid 'strong' demand

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow-cost housebuilder MJ Gleeson said on Monday that results for the year to 30 June 2021 are set to be ahead of market expectations thanks to solid demand. In a very brief update, the company said strong demand for new homes has led to higher selling prices, "which has more than offset recent increases in certain material costs". In addition, demand for high-quality consented land from large and medium-sized housebuilders has returned to pre-Covid levels.

www.sharecast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Demand#Market Expectations#Target Price#Offset#July#0815 Bst#House#Liberum#Strategic Land#Strong Demand#Solid Demand#Pre Covid Levels#Company#Medium#First Time Buyers#Deposit Accumulation#Selling#Valuing Homes#Key Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

FTSE 100 flat as losses in miners, energy stocks offset gains in banks

(Reuters) -London’s FTSE 100 was unchanged on Friday, as weakness in miners and energy stocks countered gains in bank shares, while the prospect of further stimulus in the United States made investors optimistic of speedy economic recovery. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was falt with banks and life insurers adding...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Tekcapital Plc Belluscura Plc IPO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK, OTCQB: TEKCF), the UK intellectual property investment group focused on creating valuable products from investing in university technologies that can improve quality of life, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Belluscura plc has been admitted to the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and will commence trading today. Its ordinary shares trade on the AIM market under ticker AIM: BELL.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Cambria Africa (CMB)

IN BRIEF: Cambria Africa shares to be suspended after deadline miss. LONDON TRADING UPDATES: Motif Bio Says Orange Avenue Buys Subsidiary. UK TRADING UPDATE SUMMARY: Record In Talks For Bumper Hedging Deal. Cambria Africa Posts Weak Interims Amid Currency Fluctuations. Cambria Africa Earnings Plummet In 2019 Due To Challenges In...
StocksLife Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Odyssean IT swings to profit; BMO Cap ups dividend

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Love Hemp Group PLC - cannabidiol products maker - Raises GBP2.4 million via subscription of 67.1 million shares at 3.5p each. Says proceeds of the raise will be used for general working capital as well as to support the company's marketing efforts.
Real EstatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Housing market short on buyer demand

According to the mortgage finance company Freddie Mac, the U.S. housing market is 3.8 million single-family homes short of what is needed to meet the country’s demand. The estimate represents a 52% rise in the nation’s home shortage, compared to 2018. The figure delineates how severe the housing deficit is.
Retailbizjournals

Best Buy boosts outlook as consumer demand stays strong

Best Buy Co. Inc. said that its fiscal year had started out "much stronger" than expected, as the retailer posted higher-than-forecast sales and earnings and hiked its outlook for the full year. For its first fiscal quarter ended May 1, Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) posted a 36% increase in sales,...
Marketskfgo.com

Dell beats revenue estimates on strong demand for remote working products

(Reuters) – Dell Technologies Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as demand for its notebooks and software products was fueled by a pandemic-led remote working environment. Coronavirus restrictions over the past year have led to people working and studying from home, which in turn boosted sales...
StocksLife Style Extra

FTSE 100 15:00 PM Market Update - 27/05/2021

RSA Insurance (RSA) was a heavily traded share, with around £2,462.8m (0.347%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 43% of the companies in the FTSE 100 Index were up, and 53% were down; giving a negative outlook of the day so far. Some of the top risers include Rolls-Royce Holdings...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

HP Q2 Profit Beats Street View

(RTTNews) - California-based PC and printer manufacturer Hewlett-Packard Co. (HPQ), Thursday reported a jump in net income for the second quarter, chiefly powered by a rise in revenue. Earnings per share for the quarter topped Wall Street view. The company reported a net income of $1.2 billion or $0.98 per...
MarketsBayStreet.ca

Nvidia Q1 Revenue Jumps 84% On Strong Demand For Graphics Chips

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has reported strong first-quarter results, with its revenue growing 84% compared with the same period last year. Earnings and sales both beat Wall Street expectations. Revenue in the quarter totaled $5.66 billion U.S. versus $5.41 billion U.S. estimated by analysts. Earnings per share came in at $3.66 U.S. versus $3.28 U.S. per share that analysts had forecast.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Costco Q3 Results Beat Street View

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday posted third-quarter net income of $1.2 billion or $2.75 per share, higher than $838 million or $1.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.34 per share in the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude one-time items.
Financial ReportsShareCast

British Land profit slumps but sees recovery signs

British Land's annual profit fell by more than one-third and the value of its properties dropped by more than 10% as the Covid-19 crisis took its toll on the commercial landlord. Underlying profit for the year to the end of March dropped 34.3% to £201m as British Land made provisions...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Liberum Capital raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,060. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. MJ Gleeson traded as high as GBX 889.32 ($11.62) and last traded at GBX 888.67 ($11.61), with a volume of 2082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 863 ($11.28).