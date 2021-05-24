newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

News update from FOX Carolina

FOX Carolina
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManhunt continues for murder suspect on 7th day. Plus a look at the forecast.

www.foxcarolina.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox#Manhunt#Fox Carolina#7th Day#Murder Suspect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
WSMV

Tuesday Afternoon News Update from News4

We have latest on student arrested after bringing gun to Stewarts Creek High School and 18 units destroyed in 2-alarm apartment fire Monday night. Plus, Dan says another hot day; better rain chances soon.
Violent CrimesThe Jewish Press

3rd Arab Suspect Arrested in Arson Attack on Arab Home in Yafo

The police and Shin Bet have arrested a third suspect as part of an investigation into the throwing of a Molotov cocktail at an Arab house in Yafo (Jaffa), which caught fire and seriously wounded a 12-year-old boy. The third suspect is a resident of the city. Another two brothers...
Minoritiesbnc.tv

Five men arrested in connection to shooting of BLM activist Sasha Johnson

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police in South London have arrested five men in connection to the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson . PREVIOUS: Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson in critical condition after being shot. Johnson remains in critical condition after being shot in the head on...
Law EnforcementNHPR

When The Police Investigate The Police

While the results of internal affairs police investigations are often kept confidential, a new podcast from KQED and NPR examines how police investigate police when they thought nobody would be watching. California has finally opened some of its once-hidden records and over 40 newsrooms worked together to make them available...
Public SafetyBBC

West Mercia Police officer charged with stalking

A police officer has been charged with stalking. Stephen Green, who has been based at Shrewsbury Police Station, is due at Redditch Magistrates' Court next month. The 60-year-old is accused of one count of stalking involving serious alarm or distress, following allegations dating between November and January, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Law & Crime

Prosecutor Says Aiden Fucci Stabbed Tristyn Bailey 114 Times, Told Friends He Had Plan to Murder Within a Month

Tristyn Bailey was stabbed no fewer than 114 times by her assailant even as she lay dying — and knew she would die — earlier this month. That’s according to Florida’s Seventh Judicial District State Attorney R.J. Larizza, who on Thursday offered harrowing new details about the brutal alleged murder and final moments in the life of the 13-year-old Florida girl.
Public SafetyBBC

North Yorkshire Police find nine people in uninsured car

Nine people were found in an uninsured and unroadworthy car during a police traffic stop. The passengers and driver were crammed into a five-seater Skoda Octavia near Malton in North Yorkshire earlier this month. Despite two doors not opening on the hatchback, there were five passengers on the back seat...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Man arrested for decades-old murders allegedly committed the same night he was rescued from snowy mountain via SOS call

A man has been charged with the murders of two women in 1982, more than 30-years after he was rescued the same night from a snowy mountain in Colorado near where they went missing.Alan Lee Phillips, now 70, has been accused of murdering Annette Schnee, 22, and Barbara “Bobbi Jo” Oberholtzer, 29, on January 6, 1982, outside Breckenridge, a ski resort outside Denver, as reported by 9 News. That night, both women were believed to have been hitchhiking home separately when they disappeared.On the same evening, a man alleged to be Mr Phillips, then 30, was rescued at the top...
Nassau County, FLFlorida Times-Union

Accused killer Kimberly Kessler refuses to leave cell for hearing, threatens to remove clothes

The woman accused of killing a Nassau County mother whose body has never been recovered in 2018 was a no-show at a scheduled mental evaluation hearing Thursday. The hearing, which took place via Zoom, is one of several court proceedings to assess whether Kimberly Kessler is mentally competent. An officer at the Nassau County Jail told the judge that Kessler refused to leave her cell and began to remove her clothing.
Aiken, SCWRDW-TV

Jury finds man guilty of murdering Aiken teen in 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a three-day trial, a jury found a man guilty of fatally shooting an Aiken teenager in 2019. Whyzdom Douse, now 21, of Aiken was found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Rodrick McMillan on Aug. 2, 2019. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison. During the...