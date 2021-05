The reason I started this article is that being in the field of data for so many years, I realized that a lot of investments in offensive data initiatives such as data science provides a little and increasingly diminishing returns. I believe the field of Infonomics is one of the key remedies to this phenomena. In this article, I am going to talk about A. why the return on offensive data initiatives is diminishing, B. why this is the case, and C. how Infonomics & Chief Data Officer can help.