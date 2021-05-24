newsbreak-logo
Ted Baker says FY results delayed but will meet market views

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 4 days ago

Fashion retailer Ted Baker reiterated its 2023 financial targets on Monday as it delayed the release of its full-year results due to Covid-related disruption, but said they will meet market expectations.

