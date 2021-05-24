newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, IL

The College Report: Ex-Panther Radtke Takes Shot Put Title

By Dan Chamness
thejournal-news.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenville University’s Maurice Radtke, a Litchfield graduate, like many athletes, has an important decision ahead of him. If he does ride off into the sunset and decides to end his track career, he will do so as a St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Champion in the shot put. The Panther thrower won the individual title with a put of 46 feet, 4.0 inches. He was almost six feet ahead of the second place competitor, Westminster College’s DeAndre White. White finished second with a throw of 40-4.25.

www.thejournal-news.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Greenville, IL
Sports
City
Hillsboro, IL
City
Nokomis, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Litchfield, IL
City
Lincolnwood, IL
City
Carterville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Augustana College#College Baseball#Shot Put#College Sport#Lakers#The College Report#Greenville University#Westminster College#Panthers#The College Conference Of#Illinois Wesleyan Titan#Iwu#North Central College#Kaskaskia College#Jal#Olney Central College#Lake Land College#Shawnee Community College#Blackburn College#Wisconsin Championships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Litchfield, ILthejournal-news.net

Lady Panthers Fall To Southwestern, Greenville

It was a tough end to the week for the Litchfield High School softball team as they fell to 0-8 with losses to Southwestern on May 13 and Greenville on May 15. In Thursday’s home game against the Piasa Birds, the visitors jumped out to a big lead in the first and never looked back, eventually winning 13-1 in five innings.
Greenville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Saturday Sports Roundup

SATURDAY, MAY 15 SPORTS ROUNDUP BASEBALL GREENVILLE 3, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Greenville scored twice in the third and once in the fourth in going on to a win over visiting McGivney. Continue Reading
Florida Statespotonflorida.com

Florida Tennis Faces Illinois in the NCAA

The Florida Gator Men's Tennis Team is set to face Illinois on Monday night at the USTA National Campus. The first-seeded Gators will battle 16th-seeded Fighting Illini in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 at 7 p.m. Under the lights in Orlando. : : ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Greenville, ILwgel.com

Tuesday GHS Sports Results

In Greenville High School sports from Tuesday, the varsity baseball Comets were defeated by Okawville 3-1. Landen Moss pitched well for GHS in his first varsity start. Tommy Baker had two hits for the Comets. The junior varsity baseball team was a 3-1 winner over Okawville. Hunter Clark cracked a...
Greenville, ILwgel.com

Monday GHS Sports Results

The Greenville Comets are 5-4 for the baseball season after an excellent game Monday at Southwestern Piasa. Mason Barnes pitched a shutout as the Comets beat the Birds 4-0. With no score in the game, Ryan Jackson’s two-run single in the seventh inning put the Comets in front. GHS is...
Illinois StateFulton Sun

College Baseball: Westminster splits DH with Greenville (Ill.)

GREENVILLE, Ill. — The Westminster Blue Jays split a doubleheader Monday against Greenville in SLIAC action to wrap up the regular season. The Blue Jays won the first game 3-2 as Logan Thompson hit a solo home run to account for the winning run. Westminster scored single runs in the...
Greenville, ILwgel.com

GU Student Heading To National Fishing Event

Two members of the Greenville University club bass fishing team have qualified for a national tournament. Hannah Hill, a senior from Sandoval, and Nate Overocker, a junior from Dana, Illinois, will be fishing in the 2022 Major League Fishing College National Championship. The two placed second in the MLF College...
Greenville, ILwgel.com

GHS Weekend Sports Results

Greenville High School teams were in action Saturday. The Lady Comets’ softball team edged Carlyle 2-1. Driving in runs for the Lady Comets were Hannah Potthast and Nicole Blumer. Kayla Sanders was winning pitcher. In varsity baseball action, Greenville won a doubleheader over Wood River, 10-0 and 9-0. Ryan Heath...
Greenville, ILwgel.com

Iberg To Play Basketball At GU

Greenville High School senior Natalie Iberg will be moving on to Greenville University as a member of the basketball Lady Panthers later this year. Iberg recently completed a stellar high school career finishing with 725 points in 96 varsity games. That put her into the Greenville High School Basketball Hall of Fame.
Litchfield, ILthejournal-news.net

Jerseyville Tops Litchfield In Panther Duel

After Thursday’s match was postponed due to wet field conditions in Greenville, the Litchfield High School softball team was able to get back on the field on Friday, May 7. Unfortunately, the game wouldn’t result in a win for the Purple Panthers as Jerseyville came away with a 16-0 victory in four innings.
Greenville, ILwgel.com

Hutchinson Notches 600th Baseball Win

The baseball Comets’ win over Litchfield Thursday was a memorable one as Head Coach Todd Hutchinson notched the 600th baseball win of his career. The Greenville High School graduate has been coaching the baseball Comets for 27 years. According to the Illinois High School Association website, less than 50 coaches...
Litchfield, ILwgel.com

Comets Baseball Beats Litchfield

Playing at home Thursday afternoon, the Greenville Comets baseball team defeated Litchfield, 14-2 in five innings. It was the 600th victory in the baseball coaching career of Head Coach Todd Hutchinson. It was also senior day. The senior players and their parents were recognized. The players are Thomas Baker, Christian...
Greenville, ILwgel.com

Hutchinson Finding Success At McKendree

With the regular season winding down, former Greenville Comet Ryan Hutchinson is leading the McKendree University baseball team in hitting. Hutchinson owns a .385 average with 42 hits and a team-high six home runs and 31 runs batted in. The Bearcats end the regular season this week. They won 14...
Greenville, ILwgel.com

Victory For GHS Boys Tennis

The Greenville High School boys’ tennis team edged Roxana 5-4 earlier this week. The Comets claimed three singles matches. Wins were by Jordan Pierce, Elusha Golovay and Gabe Dickenson. Doubles winners for GHS were the pairs of Pierce and Dickenson, and Golovay and Walter Smith.
Greenville, ILsoutheastiowaunion.com

IW places 4 in top 5 at SLIAC track meet

GREENVILLE, Ill. — Four Iowa Wesleyan track and field athletes sneaked into the top five in individual events at the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference track and field meet last weekend. As a team, the Tiger women placed sixth and the men took seventh. The Tigers had two athletes finish...
Greenville, ILwgel.com

Two Wins For GU Softball

Greenville University’s softball team grabbed two victories last week over Eureka College. The Lady Panthers won the first game, 10-4 as Olivia Shipman drove in three runs and totaled three hits. Desirae Yost drove in two runs. Jaclyn Belzer also had three hits while Yost and Kendall Farr posted two...
Greenville, ILwgel.com

GU Women’s Track Squad Are SLIAC Champions

The Greenville University women’s track squad is the champion of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Lady Panthers claimed the title by piling up 263 team points. Cayden Sharp was named conference field athlete of the year as she won five individual gold medals, one silver, one bronze and...
Greenville, ILwgel.com

Fourth Consecutive Championship For GU Men’s Track

For the fourth straight year, the Greenville University men’s track team is the champion of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Competing this past weekend, the Panthers finished first with 348 points. Carson Rantanen, who won two gold medals, was named SLIAC track athlete of the year. Two other GU...
Greenville, ILwgel.com

Five Comets Named All Conference Football

Five members of the Greenville High School football team have received all-conference honors in the South Central Conference. Three seniors won two awards each. Tommy Baker was named first team wide receiver and first team defensive back, Clayton Dannaman was named first team offensive lineman and second team defensive lineman, and Jarin Weber was first team linebacker and second team offensive lineman.
Greenville, ILwgel.com

Lady Comets Player Named All-Conference

One member of the Greenville Lady Comets volleyball team has been recognized by coaches of the South Central Conference. Natalie Iberg, a senior, was named to the all-conference second team. The Lady Comets finished in a tie for seventh place with a 3-6 record in the SCC.