The College Report: Ex-Panther Radtke Takes Shot Put Title

Greenville University’s Maurice Radtke, a Litchfield graduate, like many athletes, has an important decision ahead of him. If he does ride off into the sunset and decides to end his track career, he will do so as a St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Champion in the shot put. The Panther thrower won the individual title with a put of 46 feet, 4.0 inches. He was almost six feet ahead of the second place competitor, Westminster College’s DeAndre White. White finished second with a throw of 40-4.25.