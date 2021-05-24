FOMC minutes: Tapering, gold and the USD

The USD tended to be on the rise yesterday against a basket of currencies as discussions in the market on whether the Fed is close to start discussing the possible tapering of its QE program or not. It should be noted that Fed officials downplayed the importance of the inflationary pressures in the US economy as temporary, yet analysts tended to note a possible slight shift of tone. It’s characteristic that the Fed’s Vice Chairman Clarida stated yesterday that the time for the bank to start discussing a possible tapering of its QE program is nearing, as it may happen in the next meetings. We may see the market’s attention turning to the US financial releases today given their gravity and the release of the preliminary Core PCE Prices growth rate for Q1 may gain on importance as worries for inflationary pressures are high.