newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ascension Parish, LA

Does Ascension Parish need tougher development rules? Floods, traffic have some saying 'yes'

By DAVID J. MITCHELL
theadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGONZALES — On streets that flooded nearly hip deep, the neighbors of Eric Gulotta helped ferry people from the inundated entrance of their new Dutchtown subdivision to other homes in the back, he said. One person was even trapped briefly in a car in the median of the neighborhood's entrance...

www.theadvocate.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sorrento, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Government
Ascension Parish, LA
Traffic
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Gonzales, LA
State
Louisiana State
County
Ascension Parish, LA
City
Donaldsonville, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Asphalt#Louisiana Flooding#Floods#Road Construction#Rain Water#Belle Savanne#East Baton Rouge Parish#The Parish Council#National Weather Service#Unincorporated Ascension#Parish Officials#Flood Water#Drainage#Surprising Flash Flooding#Sewer Systems#Ferry People#Housing Density#Streets#Ditches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Donaldsonville, LApelicanpostonline.com

AP Library presents Recollections of Donaldsonville (5/28)

Tune in to Ascension Parish Library’s YouTube channel at youtube.myAPL.org on Friday, May 28, for a virtual visit with Vincent “Cy” Tortorich, a native and resident of Donaldsonville. Tortorich, a retired school administrator and business owner, shares his memories of Donaldsonville throughout the years, focusing on the local people who lived in this historic town, historic buildings in Donaldsonville, and the music of the era. Recollections of Donaldsonville with Vincent “Cy” Tortorich is prerecorded. For more information, call the library at (225) 473-8052 or visit us online at myAPL.org.
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; Western Orleans .A low pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce an area of heavier rainfall across portions of Southeast Louisiana generally along and south of the I-10/12 corridor tonight through Wednesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and Western Orleans. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in excess of 6 inches will be possible tonight through through Wednesday morning. The most likely areas for heavy rainfall will be along and south of the I-10/12 corridor in Southeast Louisiana including portions of metro Baton Rouge and metro New Orleans. These heavier rainfall amounts could cause localized flash flooding issues. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poorly drained areas will be possible, and flash flooding could occur where the heaviest rain falls.
Ascension Parish, LApelicanpostonline.com

Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines available in Ascension

Ascension Parish Government is the sponsor of two separate COVID-19 vaccination centers. The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is being administered at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave.in Gonzales. Beginning May 18, vaccination times are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm. Walk ins are welcome,...
Ascension Parish, LAtheadvocate.com

Opening of sleek new Ascension courthouse marked

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment, Sheriff Bobby Webre, the judges of the parish and many other local officials and dignitaries were on hand earlier this month under the covered entrance of the new Parish Courthouse to mark its completion after about two years of work that weathered rain, snow and the coronavirus pandemic.
Gonzales, LAGonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales mayor, city council honor East Ascension senior

Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the City Council recognized East Ascension High School senior Lauren Bennet for her academic accomplishments. Bennett will graduate with a 4.6 grade point average. She has received $1.9 million in scholarship offers from 49 universities. She plans to attend Xavier University in the fall to study biology.
Saint James, LAL'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 5/03 to 5/07

During the week of May 3 – May 7, 2021, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Megan Rogers, 39422 Old LA 16 Denham Springs, LA., age 26, pled guilty to Possession of...
Ascension Parish, LApelicanpostonline.com

Sheriff awards honorary sheriff certificate to longtime educator Cindy Peno

On Tuesday, May 11, Sheriff Bobby Webre named Cindy Peno as Honorary Sheriff for the second quarter of 2021. Cindy Peno, along with co-founder Julie St. Pierre opened Bizzy Bunch preschool in 1998 in Ascension Parish and has made Bizzy Bunch an exciting and educational experience for all by participating in several field trips every year and inviting community members to speak with the students to learn about various professions and different aspects of Ascension Parish.
Ascension Parish, LApelicanpostonline.com

Ascension’s 25-year building boom by the numbers

The housing market in Ascension Parish is, to state the obvious, booming and it has been for some time. To paraphrase a realtor acquaintance; homes can be sold virtually as soon as they come on the market. To meet that demand there are 18 separate residential subdivision plats that have been approved by Ascension’s Planning Commission, amounting to approximately 2,200 lots.
Ascension Parish, LAdonaldsonvillechief.com

Ascension Parish seniors celebrate end of school year

Ascension Parish seniors celebrated the end of the school year as they head into graduation festivities. East Ascension High School seniors continued the longtime tradition of jumping into the pond across from the school’s campus along East Worthey Street in Gonzales. St. Amant High School seniors also had a fun...
Ascension Parish, LAtheadvocate.com

In a year nurses were vitally important, parish proclamation honors nurses week, May 6-12

At the May 6 Parish Council meeting, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment proclaimed May 6-12 as Nurses Week in Ascension Parish. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, registered nurses reported to work every day, putting their health and the health of their families at risk, to deliver quality care to everyone in need,” said Cointment. “I ask all residents to join me in honoring the nurses who devote their lives and careers to care for all of us, and to show our appreciation not just during this week, but at every opportunity throughout the year.”
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 08:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; West Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Pointe Coupee Parish in southeastern Louisiana West central Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 827 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grosse Tete, or 10 miles west of Plaquemine, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Livonia, Maringouin, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Westminster, Geismar and Erwinville. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 128 and 180. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 16. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; West Baton Rouge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR WESTERN ASCENSION...WEST BATON ROUGE...WEST CENTRAL LIVINGSTON IBERVILLE AND SOUTHWESTERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 848 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near St. Gabriel, or near Plaquemine, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Westminster, Geismar, Ramah, Bayou Sorrel and Shenandoah. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 135 and 180. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 16. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River. * Until Noon CDT today * Showers and storms will produce locally heavy rainfall mainly during the mid to late morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with isolated 3 to 4 inches is possible through midday. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected, with flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Southern Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Livingston; Southern Tangipahoa; St. John The Baptist A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...NORTHEASTERN ASCENSION...SOUTHERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTH CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND SOUTHERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 725 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Port Vincent, or 10 miles southeast of Denham Springs, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Laplace, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Prairieville, Whitehall and Killian. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 207 and 210. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 20.