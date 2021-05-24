newsbreak-logo
Business

Skyports builds momentum as AAM infrastructure provider in Japan

By Georgina Ford
commercialdroneprofessional.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkyports has been accepted as one of five organisations contributing eVTOL experience to Osaka. Skyports, a leading vertiport company, has been selected to participate in two upcoming projects to deliver eVTOL technology in Japan’s Osaka Prefecture. Skyports has been accepted as one of five organisations contributing eVTOL expertise to the...

