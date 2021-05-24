newsbreak-logo
Hillsboro Takes Two From Nokomis In Diamond Double Dip

Those who attended the Nokomis at Hillsboro baseball doubleheader Saturday afternoon, May 22, could have been exposed to several types of entertainment. A girls’ soccer match began at 11 a.m.; girls’ softball began at 1 p.m.; the first game first pitch of the baseball contests came shortly after 1 p.m.; and an aerial show of sorts (a low-flying crop duster loop-turned just west of the field, a helicopter was visible in the distance as it flew to a site to the southeast of the diamond, and a small engine plane seemed to fly over the concession stand as the afternoon ended) was an added attraction.

