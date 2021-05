Bitcoin ETF of Horizon in Canada is currently struggling in order to fill the orders coming from the investors. This is mainly due to the fast market sell-off. This week has been very bad for the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin since it has gone down by 27.5% in its market capitalization. In addition, the regulatory measures of China, the panic selling, and Elon Musk have greatly contributed to the recent market crash. As a result, BTC was traded at a $35,871 low.