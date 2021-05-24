‘It’s going to get a lot hotter’: Heat begins to build in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday will feature lots of sun as temperatures begin to heat up.

Daytime highs will reach 91 in Orlando. Coastal areas will be a bit cooler, with temperatures in the middle 80s.

As the week goes on the heat will continue to build.

“It’s going to get a lot hotter,” said meteorologist Brian Shields. “There’s a couple of storms in our outlook.”

The fire threat will also get higher.

It will be mainly dry throughout the workweek.

The tropics are quiet for now. Hurricane season begins June 1.

