newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

‘It’s going to get a lot hotter’: Heat begins to build in Central Florida

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Twzti_0a91FFXx00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday will feature lots of sun as temperatures begin to heat up.

Daytime highs will reach 91 in Orlando. Coastal areas will be a bit cooler, with temperatures in the middle 80s.

As the week goes on the heat will continue to build.

“It’s going to get a lot hotter,” said meteorologist Brian Shields. “There’s a couple of storms in our outlook.”

The fire threat will also get higher.

It will be mainly dry throughout the workweek.

The tropics are quiet for now. Hurricane season begins June 1.

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

Visite la sección en español: Temporada de huracanes

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
33K+
Followers
45K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Extreme Weather#Dry Season#Storms#Sun#Hurricane Season#Heat#Temperatures#Daytime Highs#Coastal Areas#Fla#Fire#Feature#Outlook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Orlando, FLclick orlando

Lovely week of weather on tap in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a beautiful Monday across Central Florida. Temperatures will top off in the mid-80s, with only one or two sprinkles possible along the coast. We will see a 10% coverage or less as an east breeze rolls onshore. [TRENDING: Disney reacts to new CDC mask...
Ormond Beach, FLfox35orlando.com

Baby dolphin washes ashore at Central Florida beach, officials say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A baby dolphin has washed ashore at a Central Florida beach, officials said. The Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue confirmed to FOX that a dolphin, measured between three to four feet long, washed ashore in Ormond Beach. They said that the dolphin, which was specifically...
Environmentclick orlando

Windy Saturday, dangerous beach weekend coming to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The wind will be the lone hiccup inland to an otherwise comfortable Saturday. Highs Saturday climb into the low-to-mid 80s with afternoon clouds building. Along the coast, a few coastal showers will be possible with the breeze off of the Atlantic. Wind gusts at times could top...
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Restaurantsbizjournals

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to add new Central Florida locations

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plans to ramp up its local presence. Franchisee FFC of Central Florida LLC will lead the Wichita, Kansas-based burger chain's expansion, with plans for seven new restaurants along with operating an existing location at 8107 Vineland Ave. in Orlando. Those locations will open over the next few years in Lake and Polk counties.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tiger Woods’ golf entertainment centers coming to Tampa, Orlando

Tiger Woods is expanding his chain of golf entertainment centers — called PopStroke — that include high-concept putting courses, dining and playgrounds. Orlando and Tampa are getting storefronts in the next few years. PopStroke Entertainment, co-owned by Woods and Wall Street veteran Greg Bartoli, has announced that new property agreements...
Florida StatePosted by
Red Tricycle Chicago

A Florida Kayak Excursion That’s Like Paddling through the Milky Way

Dolphins that glow neon. Manatees and manta rays shining the brightest of blues. Fluorescent fish that kerplunk into your kayak. These may sound like visions only possible in whimsical dreams, but this natural wonder is absolutely real at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. The window of opportunity to experience this underwater phenomenon is small, so read on to learn how to infuse a little magic into your summer family vacation plans.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...