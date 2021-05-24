newsbreak-logo
USD/CAD remains confined in a range above mid-1.2000s, seems vulnerable

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSliding US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and capped the upside for USD/CAD. An uptick in crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and did little to lend any support to the major. The USD/CAD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session...

