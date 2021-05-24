Monday forecast: Isolated Showers/Storms, Most Dry

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Shawnee; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Shawnee County in east central Kansas Northeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 1202 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Topeka, Rossville, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Maple Hill, McFarland, Paxico, Willard, Pauline, Keene and Berryton. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.