HMS Queen Elizabeth Leads the Way for Carrier Strike Group’s Historical Mission

It’s official: the HMS Queen Elisabeth has started her maiden operational deployment as leader of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group. The HMS Queen Elizabeth sailed from Portsmouth, on Saturday, after completing her training within the complex Strike Warrior 21 series of exercises, along with the other ships in the Carrier Strike Group. As she is the leader of this impressive group with an important mission, it was only natural for Her Majesty The Queen to be present at this once-in-a-lifetime event and bid her farewell.