SBI cash withdrawal, chequebook charges changed for basic savings account holders. New rates from July 1
State Bank of India (SBI) ATM, Cash Withdrawal, Cheque Book Charges 2021: New service charges will come into effect for SBI Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) Account holders from July 1, 2021. The new charges would apply to ATM withdrawals, chequebook, transfer and other non-financial transactions. SBI Basic Savings Bank Account can be opened by any individual providing valid KYC documents. The minimum balance required in SBI BSBD account is nil while there is no limit on the maximum amount one can keep in this account. The BSBD account holders are provided also a Basic Rupay ATM-cum-debit card.worldnewsera.com