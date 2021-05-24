Lakers vs. Suns: Los Angeles needs to emphasize spacing in lineup decisions after ugly Game 1 loss to Phoenix

Montrezl Harrell is an extremely effective finisher in the paint, currently ranking sixth in the league in overall field goal percentage (62.5%). He's shooting even better than that within three feet of the rim, converting an astounding 74.4% of his looks right at the basket. One of the key strengths that's allowed the Lakers' sixth man to score so efficiently has been his ability to absorb contact and power through it — often rocking the defender's back onto their heels — to finish at the rim.