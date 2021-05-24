newsbreak-logo
Health

Centre made a joke of vaccination; all sites for 18-44 age group closed in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Cover picture for the articleDelhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today lashed out at the Centre, accusing it of turning the vaccination drive into a joke in the country. He said that the Centre asks state governments to directly purchase from the vaccine manufacturers but when the state governments approach global vaccine companies, they claim they are talking to the Government of India. “Foreign companies’ vaccines are proving very successful in many countries. Many countries are inoculating their people by ordering these vaccines. The Centre is not approving those vaccines. When we ask the Centre to procure vaccines from these firms, they ask us to directly purchase from them. When states approach the foreign firms, they inform that they will not talk to state governments as they are being contacted by the Government of India. The Centre has made a joke of the vaccination,” he said during a virtual press briefing. He appealed to the Centre to immediately approve the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Related
Healththefederal.com

Delhi’s oxygen need down to 582 MT, Centre can give surplus to others: Sisodia

Delhi’s oxygen requirement has dipped from 700 MT a day to 582 MT and the government has written to the Centre that its surplus oxygen be given to other states, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday. He also said the city’s positivity rate is down to 14 per cent with 10,400 cases recorded in a 24-hour period.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Delhi HC issue notice to Centre, Delhi govt

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking to ensure all COVID-19 tests are conducted by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved and registered pathological labs as the labs of NCT of Delhi are not conforming to the directions or orders of the Supreme Court.
Public HealthCNN

May 4 coronavirus news

Indian federal government should be transparent on where aid is going, Rajasthan's health minister says. From CNN's Rishabh M Pratap and Swati Gupta in New Delhi. India's federal government should create a "transparent environment" to show where international medical aid is and how it is being distributed, the state of Rajasthan's Health Minister Raghu Sharma told CNN in a call on Tuesday.
Pharmaceuticalspledgetimes.com

Madrid opens to vaccinate in a single group all those under 39 years of age

The general population aged 50 to 55 in Madrid will start receiving the Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen vaccine next week at public hospitals, the Wizink Center and the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. With the latter, the single dose, homeless people and immigrants in an irregular situation will be inoculated in the short term; and as of Monday, the health centers will assume the injection of those over 68 who are still pending. For the following age groups, the dates have already been advanced: those from 40 to 49 in mid-June and those under 39 in July, as announced this Thursday by the Deputy Minister of Public Health Antonio Zapatero. For the rest of the bands that would remain to be immunized, the regional Executive does not rule out bringing them together in the same shift, as Catalonia has also raised.
HealthThe Daily Star

Black fungus in India: 11,717 patients currently under treatment

India currently has 11,717 patients of black fungus under treatment, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda said today. He said this while announcing the allocation of additional 29,250 vials of Amphotericin-B drug used in the treatment of mucormycosis or black fungus. The allocation has been made based on...
Public Healthptcnews.tv

COVID-19 Vaccination: On-site registration for 18-44 years age group now enabled on CoWIN

In an order to boost the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination in India, the on-site registration for the 18-44 years age group has now been enabled on CoWIN. On the basis of various representations given by the States and inputs received by the Union Health Ministry for the COVID-19 vaccination of 18-44 years age group, the Union Government has now decided to provide the facility of on-site registration/facilitated cohort registration on CoWIN digital platform for 18-44 years age group.
Public HealthLas Vegas Herald

Delhi gets its second drive-through vaccination centre

By Sahil PandeyNew Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): A drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre has been set for all eligible beneficiaries above 18 years of age at Saket's Select City Walk mall in south Delhi. The centre, located in a parking lot of the mall, became operational on Thursday due to...
Healthpreciouskashmir.com

620 black fungus cases in Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said black fungus cases have increased to 620 in Delhi, but there is a shortage of medicine used in its treatment. ‘Day before yesterday and yesterday, we received around 400 doses, whereas in a day, one patient alone needs to be administered with at least 6 injections of the medicine,’ Mr Kejriwal told reporters here.
Public Healthtelugubulletin.com

Covid-19 vaccine centres in Mumbai to remain closed for today

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) The COVID-19 vaccination centres operated by Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will remain closed on May 23. The municipal corporation, in a statement...
Public Healthptcnews.tv

COVID-19: Punjab CM expands 18-45 age group vaccination priroty list from June 1

From June 1 onwards, the COVID-19 vaccination priority list for the 18-45 age group in Punjab will be expanded to include shopkeepers and their staff, hospitality sector, industrial workers, rehriwalas, street vendors, delivery boys, bus/cab drivers/conductors and members of local bodies, Captain Amarinder Singh announced. This was announced on Thursday...
HealthBirmingham Star

Why is India facing vaccine shortage? Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Why is India, one of the largest manufacturers of vaccines in the world, facing a scarcity today?, asked Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, hitting out at the Centre for its management of the COVID-19 vaccination process. In a video captioned 'The...
Public Healthraleighnews.net

Andhra Pradesh receives 3000 injections from Centre

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that the State had received 3,000 injections from the Centre and another 2,000 injections would be sent soon to treat black fungus patients. During the 'Spandana' video conference with collectors and SPs...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Delhi Announces 'Very, Very Slow' Easing Of Lockdown

Indian authorities Friday announced a tentative easing of the lockdown in the capital New Delhi as coronavirus infections fall in major cities after weeks of restrictions. Rural areas of the country are now seeing the brunt of a surge in cases that has overwhelmed the health care system and killed at least 160,000 people since the start of March.
Public HealthThe Daily Star

Delhi’s monthlong lockdown to be lifted gradually from May 31: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that process to lift the city's month-long Covid-19 induced lockdown will start from May 31. "At a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday, it was decided that the lockdown be lifted gradually. In the process, we have to take care of the lowest strata first ... daily wagers, labourers, migrant workers," he said, reports our New Delhi correspondent.
Public Healthnewslivetv.com

India will vaccinate everyone by December 2021, says Union minister

Guwahati: Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised questions on the Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine strategy, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that India will be fully vaccinated against Covid by the end of 2021. “Health Ministry gave a roadmap for producing 216 crore doses by then,” he said. Earlier today, Gandhi...