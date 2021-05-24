Centre made a joke of vaccination; all sites for 18-44 age group closed in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today lashed out at the Centre, accusing it of turning the vaccination drive into a joke in the country. He said that the Centre asks state governments to directly purchase from the vaccine manufacturers but when the state governments approach global vaccine companies, they claim they are talking to the Government of India. “Foreign companies’ vaccines are proving very successful in many countries. Many countries are inoculating their people by ordering these vaccines. The Centre is not approving those vaccines. When we ask the Centre to procure vaccines from these firms, they ask us to directly purchase from them. When states approach the foreign firms, they inform that they will not talk to state governments as they are being contacted by the Government of India. The Centre has made a joke of the vaccination,” he said during a virtual press briefing. He appealed to the Centre to immediately approve the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.