Growth, empathy and authenticity: Leadership lessons from the Bengal elections

The results for the West Bengal’s state election were surprising as well as sparked a hope for many. While the BJP had sent almost all of their top ministers including their top leaders such as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi , the Home Minister, Amit Shah and the Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath , for election campaigning, Trinamool had their lone and sole big leader in Mamata Bannerjee who stood up against the BJP and its leaders, and that too with one leg injured and campaigning on a wheelchair. How could this happen? This election victory is a stuff of fairy tales and provides us important lessons on leadership, both for organisations and politics.