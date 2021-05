Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. R.K. Himthani was known as the doctor who was always smiling. The head of gastroenteritis at Batra Hospital in New Delhi, who had worked through the COVID-19 pandemic and earned a reputation for going the extra mile, contracted COVID and was admitted to his place of employment as a patient this spring, according to local media. On May 1, Himthani's name appeared on a list of 12 patients who had died when the hospital ran out of oxygen for an hour and 20 minutes as India's monstrous second wave of COVID squeezed supply of the precious gas. He was 62.