Brumbaugh Wealth Management: Retirement Confidence Remains Strong, Despite Pandemic
Despite the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic, American workers and retirees remain largely optimistic about their financial prospects for retirement. In its annual Retirement Confidence Survey conducted in January 2021, the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) found that 80 percent of retirees and 72 percent of workers were either very or somewhat confident in their ability to afford a comfortable retirement.montco.today