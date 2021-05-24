Brumbaugh Wealth Management: Retirement Confidence Remains Strong, Despite Pandemic

Our country and the world have been grappling with the worst pandemic in 100 years and it has left so many sick, unemployed and devastated by loss. As we pull out of this tragedy, we need to take stock of how people have fared during these times. Not all loss is the same. Some have lost loved ones, and that loss is tragic for everyone. But when we look at financial loss, we have found this has been vastly different for different people.